Several California health clinic workers were fired over a TikTok video showing them posing with and mocking patients' bodily fluids left on exam tables.
Several California health clinic workers were fired over a TikTok video showing them posing with and mocking patients' bodily fluids left on exam tables.

Sick: California Urgent Care Workers Fired Over Viral TikTok Trend That Made Fun of Patients

 By Ole Braatelien  September 7, 2025 at 7:30am
An urgent care clinic in Santa Barbara, California, fired a handful of employees after a TikTok post showed them making fun of patients.

The post, which went viral over Labor Day weekend, showed at least half a dozen Sansum Clinic employees mocking patients, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles reported Wednesday.

It included six photos of health care workers posing and laughing around apparent urine stains left by patients on exam room chairs.

“Are patients allowed to leave you guys gifts?” text over one of the photos read.

“[G]uess the substance!” another text read.

“[A]ll shades and opacities,” another read.

“[M]ake sure to leave your healthcare workers sweet gifts like these!”

While the post featured current employees of the clinic, it was a former worker who shared the post on TikTok.

Sutter Health, the company Sansum Clinic belongs to, quickly addressed the controversy.

“We are deeply concerned about a disrespectful social media post made on a personal account by a former employee, and we are conducting a full review in line with our policies,” a Sutter Health spokesman told KTLA-TV.

Sutter Health announced on Instagram Wednesday that it had fired all employees involved with the post.

 

Originally posted by TikTok user @angieuncut, the post has since been deleted, according to the Santa Barbara Independent. The user also reportedly locked her account and has since changed her user name and deleted all her videos.

Some social media users claimed the photos were taken at an OB/GYN clinic. But the Sutter Health spokesman refuted those claims, saying the incident happened at the Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, according to KTLA.

“Protecting the trust of those we serve is our highest priority, and when that trust is violated, we take swift action to address it,” Sansum Clinic said in its Wednesday Instagram post.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




