A fire allegedly started by an arsonist damaged the Jewish Life Center at the University of Delaware, according to a Wednesday report.

The fire at the building that houses the Chabad Center for Jewish Life started on Tuesday, WCAU reported.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze with no known injuries.

“This is a sickening act of hostility that threatens the safety and security of our inclusive, welcoming neighborhoods. My thoughts are with the Jewish community and those affected by this tragedy,” Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton said in a statement.

Newark: Photo, Arsonist sets fire to the Chabad jewish center at the University of Delaware, took 40 minutes to bring fire under control, no injuries, multiple agencies investigating pic.twitter.com/tnB8Yiuvkk — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) August 27, 2020

The fire reportedly caused around $75,000 in damages.

“It is heartbreaking to learn the fire at the Chabad Center was set intentionally,” Clifton said.

“I have faith that the Newark Police Department and partner agencies will work tirelessly to identify the individual or individuals responsible and bring them to justice.”

A criminal investigation is reportedly being pursued by the Delaware Fire Marshal’s office.

