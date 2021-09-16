The catastrophic fallout of President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan disaster continues to sprout sickening tentacles that endanger Americans.

In the latest disturbing aspect of the Biden debacle, the White House confirmed Monday that a measles outbreak had erupted among the Afghan evacuees it’s mass-importing into the United States.

In response to a reporter’s question during a news briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre — Biden’s principal deputy press secretary — said the taxpayer-funded charter flights transporting Afghan refugees into the country were temporarily halted at the request of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of the outbreak.

She said the “flights into the United States remain paused at the request of the CDC for at least seven additional days … because of recent diagnosed cases of measles among Afghans who recently arrived in the U.S.”

Politico, citing “senior administration officials,” said that period could be longer because of “the time it would take to vaccinate thousands of individuals and for the immunity to develop.”

Measles is extremely contagious and can be deadly, so importing infected people into America is a serious public safety threat.

Following the outbreak, Jean-Pierre said, the Biden administration will start vaccinating Afghan refugees before bringing them en masse into America and releasing them nationwide.

“We will soon begin vaccinating Afghans for MMR [measles, mumps and rubella ] while they are still overseas,” the deputy press secretary said.

She also said the CDC is now doing contact tracing to discover if measles-infested refugees spread the virus to other people with whom they came in contact.

Should the U.S. stop importing Afghan refugees? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Here’s a great question: Why weren’t the Afghan evacuees vaccinated for common diseases before being shipped here, especially during the coronavirus pandemic?

That said, perhaps Americans should be grateful the White House even admitted there was a measles outbreak in the first place, since federal whistleblowers have accused it of covering up a massive COVID-19 outbreak among illegal aliens at a Texas holding center.

Biden Coverup Exposed: Officials Reportedly Ordered to Lie About COVID-19 Outbreak at Border via @WestJournalism https://t.co/dBcHbcs5TV — Trace1984 Deplorable Ohio Patriot (@1984_Trace) August 2, 2021

This latest calamity spotlights the Biden administration’s fatal flaw: When it’s not creating crises, it’s reacting to emergencies instead of preventing them in the first place.

The full scope of Biden’s Afghanistan debacle won’t be known for years because he has committed vast amounts of American resources to helping this largely Muslim community for decades.

But one thing is clear: U.S. taxpayers will be footing the bill long after the career politician is gone.

Want proof? On Monday, the administration announced that it will give an additional $64 million to the people of Afghanistan — bringing total U.S. humanitarian aid to this group to $330 million for this year alone.

This latest taxpayer-funded largess to foreign nationals does not include the 65,000 refugees Biden pledged to accept this year from the impoverished, war-torn country.

For reference, it costs American taxpayers $60,000 to $133,000 to resettle one refugee over the course of a lifetime, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

This means it will cost up to $8.6 billion to relocate, feed and house this year’s “quota” of Afghan refugees.

That running tally does not include the $5.8 trillion the U.S. wasted during the past two decades intervening in Afghanistan — only to have Biden recklessly abandon the country to Taliban terrorists.







Keep in mind that the United States currently has a raging homelessness epidemic while middle-class Americans are struggling with soaring inflation.

On top of these mushrooming domestic emergencies, the nation is still being barraged with armies of illegal aliens sneaking across our porous borders and the accompanying crime waves and illegal drugs flooding the country.

Last month, Biden claimed that the “buck stops” with him when it comes to the various crises engulfing the United States.

In reality, it doesn’t seem the buck stops with anyone — except American taxpayers, who are being bled dry.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.