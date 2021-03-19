The controversial freshman congresswoman Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was locked out of her account for 12 hours this week at the same time that one of her Democratic colleagues launched an effort to have her booted from Congress.

Politico reported that on Friday, Twitter restored Greene’s access to her own account after inexplicably locking her out. A spokesperson for the platform told Politico the account had been locked “in error” due to Twitter’s “technology-based rule enforcement mechanisms” which had been applied “incorrectly.”

If this was indeed the case, this was a very unhappy accident — as it came the same day that Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California introduced legislation to expel his Republican colleague from office.

And the congresswoman in question certainly doesn’t seem to believe this explanation.

“I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in ‘error,’ on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress,” Greene tweeted upon her release from proverbial Twitter jail, tagging the company CEO Jack Dorsey.

I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in “error,” on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress. What a coincidence? Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs.@jack which employee made the “error?” Reply to my email, Jack — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 19, 2021

“What a coincidence? Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs. @jack which employee made the ‘error?’ Reply to my email, Jack.”

As is often the case with such supposedly accidental lockouts, Greene and her team received little explanation as to which Twitter guidelines had been violated.

“This is yet another attempt by the Silicon Valley Cartel to silence voices that speak out against their far-left woke orthodoxy,” her office contended in a statement, according to Politico.

This isn’t the first time that Twitter has locked Greene out of her account. The congresswoman was similarly censored shortly after the Jan. 6 incursion into the Capitol for claiming that the Georgia election had been “stolen.”

In fact, she has been at the receiving end of much progressive ire ever since winning her House seat in November. She has been a fierce supporter of former President Donald Trump and his objections to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Like many of her Republican colleagues, Greene has been blamed for the Jan. 6 attacks on the sole basis that she had vowed to object to the certification of the electors in Congress that day. However, it is her adherence to QAnon and other conspiracy theories, as well as social media posts and activity, that have cemented the left’s vehement hatred for the passionate and outspoken Trump loyalist.

One specific instance with which Gomez and the dozens of Democrats who supported his legislation have taken issue occurred when Greene allegedly liked a social media comment in which a user suggested a “bullet to the head would be quicker” to oust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from office, according to a separate report from Politico.

(Greene, for her part, has claimed she has a team of people managing her social media accounts and that not all of her posts represented her personal views.)

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Gomez said in a January statement, upon first announcing the legislation.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body.”

Forbes noted that although Gomez’s resolution was co-sponsored by 72 Democrats, nearly one-third of the party’s caucus, it is neither supported by House leadership nor likely to go anywhere without the two-thirds majority needed to succeed.

Whatever you may make of the controversial Greene and the various ideological offenses for which the Democrats would like to have her expelled from Congress, it’s concerning that Big Tech yet again appears to be working in lockstep with the party agenda.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve yet to get over the fact that Twitter and Facebook blocked the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story in apparent coordination before it had even been “fact-checked” by the “fact-checkers” we know can hardly be relied upon to deliver anything other than partisan narrative-spinning, thinly veiled as a “fact check.”

For how much longer are we going to fail to address the concerning amount of power that Big Tech has over the free flow of information? And that they’re wielding this power to silence duly elected politicians in the midst of messy partisan bickering in our legislature?

If, during the whole of the Trump presidency, Twitter and Facebook kept “accidentally” suppressing the accounts of Democratic California Reps. Adam Schiff or Maxine Waters while they were pushing their Russia conspiracy theories, the Democrats would have been right to draw attention to it.

But that’s not what happened during the whole of the Trump presidency, is it?

Four years later, here we are: Trump is banned from Twitter and the Democrats and Dorsey appear to be tag-teaming those they have branded as a “thought criminal.”

Whatever case may be made that Dorsey has a right to mitigate the content posted to his platform, we need to slam the breaks on the notion that he has a right to interfere in our political process.

The House of Representatives is where the gears of democracy ought to be turning, and Big Tech’s meddling in the necessary practice of free speech is undeniably oligarchical.

