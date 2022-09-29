This is disrespectful to our country.

A disturbing new video showed rap performer Lizzo making a mockery of an item associated with American Founding Father and President James Madison.

The rapper was given a crystal flute once belonging to Madison, who is regarded as an architect of the United States Constitution.

A woman wearing a Library of Congress shirt handed the crystal instrument to Lizzo in a video of the Tuesday performance. The federal library provided the flute to Lizzo, according to NBC Washington.

The rapper shook her buttocks as she played the flute, executing a “twerking” dance move.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

“It’s like playing out of a wine glass, b****,” the rapper said during her performance.

The flute is regarded as one of the few items to survive the burning of the White House in the War of 1812 with the United Kingdom, according to the Daily Caller. First Lady Dolly Madison is said to have saved the item before the White House was torched.

In a subsequent video on her official Twitter, Lizzo again shook her bottom while playing the instrument. The rapper exclaimed a profanity as she played the flute, which reportedly has never been played.

Library of Congress: hey Lizzo this is a priceless heirloom and we’ve never heard it played before Me: pic.twitter.com/mcQIlabX1S — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022

The Library of Congress shouldn’t be authorized to loan out artifacts of American history for debauched rap performances. The institution is an agency of Congress, subject to its oversight and regulation.

The entity celebrated loaning out the flute to Lizzo in a Wednesday tweet.

Hearing @lizzo play some of the Library’s priceless antique instruments on Monday was such a gift, and we were honored and happy to help her share that gift with her concert audience Tuesday night. Here is some more behind-the-scenes footage of her Library tour. #LizzoAtLOC pic.twitter.com/OQc4K3YXBg — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022

It probably wouldn’t be a big deal if the flute were to be loaned out for a more sober and tasteful musical performance. People can shake their bottoms if they want, just as other citizens have the right not to watch. Just leave James Madison out of it.

Conservatives criticized the Library for authorizing the tasteless spectacle.

.@benshapiro on Lizzo twerking with James Madison’s flute: “It’s the vulgarization of American history… The Library of Congress is supposed to be a place where you preserve historic instruments and respect them, not a place…to twerk with those instruments.” pic.twitter.com/RKOSVyDIpf — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 29, 2022

If pro-American conservatives attain a majority in a tentative November “Red Wave” midterm, they should immediately set up guidelines preventing such a tasteless and disrespectful display of American artifacts belonging to the Library of Congress from ever happening again.

