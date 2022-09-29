Parler Share
Commentary

Singer Twerks While Trilling James Madison's 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute: 'It's Like Playing Out of a Wine Glass, B****'

 By Richard Moorhead  September 29, 2022 at 4:15pm
This is disrespectful to our country.

A disturbing new video showed rap performer Lizzo making a mockery of an item associated with American Founding Father and President James Madison.

The rapper was given a crystal flute once belonging to Madison, who is regarded as an architect of the United States Constitution.

A woman wearing a Library of Congress shirt handed the crystal instrument to Lizzo in a video of the Tuesday performance. The federal library provided the flute to Lizzo, according to NBC Washington.

The rapper shook her buttocks as she played the flute, executing a “twerking” dance move.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“It’s like playing out of a wine glass, b****,” the rapper said during her performance.

Was this an appropriate move by the Library of Congress?

The flute is regarded as one of the few items to survive the burning of the White House in the War of 1812 with the United Kingdom, according to the Daily Caller. First Lady Dolly Madison is said to have saved the item before the White House was torched.

In a subsequent video on her official Twitter, Lizzo again shook her bottom while playing the instrument. The rapper exclaimed a profanity as she played the flute, which reportedly has never been played.

The Library of Congress shouldn’t be authorized to loan out artifacts of American history for debauched rap performances. The institution is an agency of Congress, subject to its oversight and regulation.

The entity celebrated loaning out the flute to Lizzo in a Wednesday tweet.

It probably wouldn’t be a big deal if the flute were to be loaned out for a more sober and tasteful musical performance. People can shake their bottoms if they want, just as other citizens have the right not to watch. Just leave James Madison out of it.

Conservatives criticized the Library for authorizing the tasteless spectacle.

If pro-American conservatives attain a majority in a tentative November “Red Wave” midterm, they should immediately set up guidelines preventing such a tasteless and disrespectful display of American artifacts belonging to the Library of Congress from ever happening again.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




