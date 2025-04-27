A groundbreaking study from the University of California Davis has revealed the staggering economic toll a single gray wolf can inflict on cattle operations.

Published Monday, the research quantifies the financial damage caused by wolves in California.

Researchers found that one gray wolf can cause between $69,000 and $162,000 in losses.

The study utilized advanced methods like motion-activated game cameras, GPS collars, wolf scat analysis, and cattle tail hair samples. These tools provided a clearer picture of wolf-cattle interactions.

“There’s not really any research in the state on the economic consequences of an apex predator interacting with livestock,” researcher Tina Saitone said.

This study now fills a critical gap in understanding these impacts.

Wolves, once thought to be extinct in California, have been expanding since 2011. By late 2024, seven wolf packs were documented, with evidence of wolves in four additional locations, per UC Davis.

Ranchers have long feared the return of wolves.

“There’s a lot of nervous ranchers,” Ken Tate, another lead researcher, reacted.

Do you have any wolves or coyotes near where you live? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This is such a sensitive issue for ranchers and landowners that it took pretty much every bit of my 30 years of network building to get us access to land and cattle for this study,” Tate added.

Saitone noted the scarcity of prior research, stating, “There’s a very limited amount of work on this topic.” This made their findings all the more significant for policymakers and ranchers.

The economic climate for farmers is already harsh with rising costs and market pressures. The damage a single wolf can inflict — potentially six figures — is staggering in this context.

“It is clear the scale of conflict between wolves and cattle is substantial, expanding and costly to ranchers in terms of animal welfare, animal performance and ranch profitability,” Saitone said. The stakes are high for those dependent on livestock.

Wolves often rely on cattle as a food source.

“This is not surprising given that cattle appear to be a major component of wolf diet and the calories drive their conservation success,” Saitone noted.

This research focused on California, but the implications extend to other wolf-populated regions. Ranchers nationwide face similar challenges as wolf conservation efforts expand.

The study doesn’t advocate for or against wolves but underscores the economic realities. Farmers are caught between conservation goals and their livelihoods.

For ranchers, the financial losses are tangible. A single wolf can disrupt entire operations, affecting not just profits but also animal welfare.

The data provided a starting point for mitigation strategies.

As The Hill noted, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife had already implemented one such strategy, launching a pilot program to compensate ranchers for losses, paying out $3.1 million in initial funding to affected ranchers.

Policymakers will likely take note of this study. Balancing wolf conservation with the needs of rural economies is a growing challenge.

The UC Davis study marks a step forward in understanding wolf impacts. It highlights the need for informed, practical solutions to very pricey problems.

As wolf populations continue to rise, the economic stakes for farmers will remain high. This research is a wake-up call for all stakeholders involved.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.