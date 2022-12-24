Skier Collapses, Dies Suddenly While Going Down Slope at Utah Resort

A skier collapsed and died Tuesday morning in Park City, Utah, at the Deer Valley Resort, according to reports.

The deceased skier’s name was not released.

After his collapse, which reportedly took place around 10:45 a.m., ski patrol and emergency workers provided first aid, but the man was pronounced dead in an ambulance en route to the hospital.

The cause of his death is reportedly unknown.

“Members of the resort’s ski patrol provided medical response and transported the skier to an ambulance with the assistance of Park City Fire District,” a statement from the resort read according to KUTV.

“The skier was pronounced deceased in the ambulance at approximately 11: 45 a.m.”

The 75-year-old man fell on the Homeward Bound Ski run, according to KTSU.

That trail is a “green circle” run, considered one of the safest and easiest slopes, the Daily Caller reported. It starts at an elevation of 9,247 feet and has a vertical drop of 1,053 feet, according to a map of the resort.

There was no report as to whether the man had been wearing a helmet or other safety gear.

Does an incident like this make you less likely to go skiing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The resort’s statement indicated the man did not appear to have had any sort of crash or ski-related injury, but the station added that authorities did not confirm he had died from a medical episode.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the guest’s family,” the resort’s statement read.

“Thank you to our ski patrol and local emergency responders for your care and assistance.”

According to KUTV, this tragedy isn’t the first death to take place at the Deer Valley Resort since this year’s opening late November.

On Dec. 10, an 18-year-old Oregon woman reportedly died after colliding with a chairlift tower while tubing with her friends at the resort’s Silver Strike Express.

As individuals, friend groups, and families take their annual trips during the holiday season, tragedies like these are inevitable. That doesn’t make them any less heartbreaking.

When engaging in a sport — especially one far from home — it’s critical to take the time to let people know where you’re going and how long you anticipate being gone. While it may not have saved the life of this particular skier, having someone you trust with knowledge of your activity and whereabouts can make a world of difference in the event of calamity.

Please stay safe this holiday season.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.