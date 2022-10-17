Cultural Marxists have continued to be appointed to influential positions within our government under the disastrous Biden administration, specifically among our nation’s military.

Acolytes of neo-Marxist propaganda like “critical race theory” are openly attempting to repackage the classic Marxist “oppressor v. oppressed” class struggle with a racial wrapping paper.

Biden-appointed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was evasive last year when questioned with evidence regarding U.S. military academies requiring students to read and learn about critical race theory.

According to Washington Examiner, Austin said, “We’re not going to spend too much time debating the merits of this theory or any other theory. We’re going to stay focused on making sure that we create the right force to defend this country and promote our values.”

What the sitting defense secretary meant when he said “promote our values” certainly does not qualify as a denial that the racist theory is being taught to a new generation of cadets.

Another Biden-era “educator” making headlines in regard to the Pentagon’s educational programs is Kelisa Wing.

According to Fox News, “Kelisa Wing is a diversity, equity and inclusion chief at the Pentagon’s education wing — the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA).”

WARRIOR FOR WOKENESS: Kelisa Wing has openly promoted Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ‘Between the World and Me,’ saying the book ‘makes me think about what kind of environment are we setting in our classrooms, in our own schools.’ https://t.co/F9S24luzpQ pic.twitter.com/gsGqK2oVFB — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 17, 2022



Fox claimed that Wing has, on multiple occasions, actively promoted the book “Between the World and Me” which is a staunchly anti-police book authored by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

A supposed first-hand account from Coates specifically vilifies the 9/11 first responders who came to the aid of employees who suffered an attack while inside the Pentagon that fateful day.

In reference to the responders, Coates wrote, “They were not human to me. Black, white or whatever, they were menaces of nature; they were the fire, the comet, the storm, which could — with no justification — shatter my body.”

In addition to pushing troubling “literature” from deranged ingrates like Coates, Wing has also come under fire for a series of hateful tweets involving supposed verbal altercations with white people.

According to Fox News, Wing’s Twitter said, “… this lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too… I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS…we are not the majority, we don’t have power.”

Fox also quoted Wing’s response to a user comment which said, “I am exhausted by 99 percent of the white men in education and 95 percent of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?”

Wing responded, “If another Karen tells me about her feelings… I might lose it…”

She also posted a picture of herself to Twitter with the self-aggrandizing caption, “Just a masterpiece learning to master peace…I am tired but I stay woke.”

Wing’s self-incriminating tweets and her co-authoring of anti-white literature led to 22 House Republicans coming together to demand that Austin take “immediate action” to investigate her for “egregious bias” according to Fox News.

Given Austin’s refusal to denounce Marxist-inspired nonsense like CRT, it will be surprising if the secretary of defense will take these demands seriously.

Regardless of whether Wing will be asked to recuse herself for her undeniable prejudices, it is alarmingly clear that the U.S. military is being overrun with new-age radicals who only desire “equity” for those with the right skin color.

