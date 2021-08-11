Sleep on the Floor: Activist Instructs Parents on How to Keep Kids Alive in City That Defunded Police

Less than two weeks after the death of George Floyd last year, members of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to defund the city’s police department.

In short order, five council members drafted an amendment to the city charter that sought to eliminate the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention.” The proposal was intended to go before voters in November and take effect this year.

According to NPR, it was vetoed by the city’s charter commission.

The City Council then slashed $8 million from the police budget — only to approve $6.4 million in additional police funding months later amid soaring crime.

In January, council members submitted a new, less radical plan that would keep the police department in place but add a “Department of Public Safety.”

NPR reported that the updated measure would “give the city council more oversight of police. And it would eliminate a minimum staffing requirement of 17 officers per 10,000 residents.”

What effect have these proposals had? Well, as one might expect, Minneapolis has become a very dangerous place.

Alpha News reported that six Minneapolis children have been struck by stray bullets this year, two of them fatally.

The outlet cited local activist Lisa Clemons, founder of A Mother’s Love Initiative, who recommended that children sleep on the floor “to avoid getting shot” in a Sunday Facebook post.

Was the anti-police movement responsible for the spike in crime? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (5 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Coming from Chicago, where we constantly slept on the floor to avoid getting shot, I can’t believe I’m in Minnesota telling people to put your d*** babies on the floor to sleep. THIS S*** IS REAL RIGHT NOW North Minneapolis,” Clemons wrote.

“Feel how you feel but the pain and trauma of these recent shootings/homicides are at an all time high beyond what this City with no police can handle,” she warned.

Minneapolis saw 16 shootings over the weekend, three of which were deadly.

City resident Courtney Bailey said a bullet flew through her living room window and nearly hit her 5-year-old son on Sunday afternoon, according to KMSP-TV.

“My 5-year-old was at the window, … my 8-year-old was behind him,” Bailey said. “He said, ‘Get down,’ and as he pulled his brother and I’m reaching for him, the bullet came through, shattered glass across his face.”

This is where the “defund the police” movement has brought us. As it picked up steam and spread across the country, rising crime rates followed close behind.

Another reckless idea has blown up in progressives’ faces. It’s too bad the rest of us have to pay for it.

What did the far-left Minneapolis City Council really expect?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.