Path 27
Commentary

Small-Town Newspaper Editor Handcuffed and Hit with Jail Sentence After What Overzealous Judge Saw

Cameron Arcand July 12, 2021 at 4:41pm
Path 27

When people think about attacks on the free press in the United States, they are almost never thinking about their own local community.

But for Richmond County, North Carolina, the free speech battle just hit their local paper.

North Carolina Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell noticed Richmond County Daily Journal reporter Matthew Sasser using a tape recorder during a murder trial to capture audio from the courtroom to report on, and was asked by the judge to remove the device, according to the Associated Press.

Simple enough. Sasser broke the judge’s rules and could seemingly come back without consequences afterward if he did not have the recorder.

Except the situation quickly takes an incredibly dark and bizarre turn.

Trending:
Arrest Made at Art Gallery Set to Display Hunter Biden Pieces, Money Found on Floor

The court bailiff directs the reporter to come back to the courthouse, so he brings his editor, Gavin Stone, with him.

Naturally, Futrell pauses the murder trial to hold both Sasser and Stone in contempt of court.

He then goes on to fine Sasser $500 and sentence Stone to five days in jail, a nonsensical punishment for something Stone did not do.

“The penalty does not fit the crime,” the journal’s publisher Brian Bloom told the AP.

Did the judge overreact?

“Let’s put this in perspective: You stop a murder trial not once, but twice, because a guy had a tape recorder sitting next to him on a bench at a courtroom. Let’s put our priorities in place here.”

Bloom was able to get his editor out of jail after spending the night behind bars, but Stone he could still go back if an appeals court does not dismiss the case.

Let’s remember that this whole debacle started over a recording device, which Sasser did not even seem to push back on removing it.

This was precious time wasted away from the murder trial over a reporter trying to do his job, and it is honestly quite embarrassing.

“It’s a little disturbing when a judge starts contempt proceedings over the use of an unobtrusive, quiet, pocket-sized device that a reporter uses to do their job in a courtroom,” Brooks Fuller, director of the North Carolina Open Government Coalition and an assistant professor of journalism at Elon University said, according to the AP.

Related:
Agree with the Gov't or Pay the Price: Canada's New Bill Would Fine Canadians for Facebook Posts

Futrell, whether he realized it at the time or not, drew a ton of attention away from the murder trial (which should be the major story here) and onto a case that is trivial.

The situation goes to show that even though Sasser broke the rules, sometimes the punishment does not always fit the crime.

Stone should have never spent a single second behind bars, and it would be a disgrace to the justice system and free speech if he is ordered to return.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Small-Town Newspaper Editor Handcuffed and Hit with Jail Sentence After What Overzealous Judge Saw
Biden State Department Blames Cuban Protests on COVID, Ignores Bone-Crushing Communist Brutality
Young Not Stupid: CA Recall Candidate Reveals What He Did When Hundreds of Anti-Police Protesters Descended on His House
North Dakota Hits Biden with Lawsuit Over Suspension of Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Hidden on Page 9 of Biden's 'Conservation Plan' Is a Land Grab, Governors Warn
See more...

Conversation