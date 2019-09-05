SECTIONS
Sneaky Dog Caught 'Smiling' After Stealing Grandma's Dentures

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 5, 2019 at 4:21pm
Dogs have an excellent sense of smell and as many owners know, that can get them into a lot of trouble.

Some pups have more sensitive noses than others and live for long walks where they can take in all the smells, and even the dogs who aren’t scenthounds have a superior sense of smell to our own. That sense helps them find hidden “treasures.”

For a Brazilian pup named Luna, the treasure she uncovered — whether through her sense of smell, pure observational skills or that heralded “sixth sense” — was a set of dentures.

Anna Carolina Lima and her pup Luna were visiting her grandmother, who was the owner of the dentures. When grandma decided to take a nap, she tucked them away for safekeeping the way she always does.

“As usual, she put her dentures under the pillow so as not to lose them,” Lima told The Dodo.

As grandma napped, Lima went out, leaving Luna unattended — but the rescue dog found her own entertainment, unbeknownst to everyone else.

When grandma woke up again, she found neither hide nor hair of her teeth. She and her daughter turned the place upside-down trying to find them.

“She was pretty desperate that she couldn’t find her dentures,” Lima explained. “She and my mom searched everywhere. They searched for hours.”

According to Unilad, Lima also said that Luna played innocent and didn’t give anyone cause for concern:

“Hours later, Luna was playing around the house in the darkness and when I called, she came to me with a cute face and her tail wagging, jumping around, but she did not have them.”

However, Lima admitted that her pup has a penchant for pilfering and that sometimes she even hides her finds. So it shouldn’t have surprised her when she caught the thief red-handed later on.

“I found Luna sitting in the armchair with Grandma’s teeth in her mouth,” the owner said. “She didn’t want to give them back!”

After a bit of a power struggle, Luna gave up her stolen goods and the dentures were returned, undamaged, to their rightful owner.

“We all laughed a lot!” Lima told The Dodo. “We all love animals.”

