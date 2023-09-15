SNL Alum Rob Schneider Sounds Off on 'Evil' in California: 'No Longer Safe to Raise Children'

Rob Schneider is sounding the alarm about conditions for families in the state of California.

Schneider criticized the state government’s progressive extremism in a Monday tweet.

“It is no longer safe to raise your children in California,” Schneider asserted.

The longtime Hollywood actor pointed to new legislation under consideration in the state that could see the custody of children determined on the basis of their supposed gender identity, according to the Associated Press.

I will say this again…

It is no longer safe to raise your children in California.

Children are not old enough to drive,drink, vote,smoke,get a tattoo, but the Democrats in California think children (who are naive and easily manipulated) are old enough to make decisions that… https://t.co/8ZiW6ZeVC7 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 11, 2023

“Children are not old enough to drive, drink, vote, smoke, get a tattoo, but the Democrats in California think children (who are naive and easily manipulated) are old enough to make decisions that permanently remove sexual organs and take castration drugs and risk becoming infertile FOR LIFE!”

“This is pure evil and the American people will not let this stand.”

People are waking up from this child mutilation abuse. The medical establishment is evil and cannot be trusted.

The only way to stop these bastards is to sue the sh#t out of them. Hopefully this will prevent other children from these horrors. pic.twitter.com/vfdGwYe9oj — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 14, 2023

Do you agree with the comedian? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Forms of “gender transition” advocated by progressives for gender-confused youth can have lasting and permanent health consequences.

Drugs utilized in transgender procedures can leave those who use them infertile for life, according to University of Utah Health.

Parents who decline to “affirm” a child’s stated gender identity could lose custody to another child or even the state should the legislation receive Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, according to CNBC.

It’s unclear whether Newsom will sign the bill into law.

Schneider is one of the few veteran Hollywood actors who has proven willing to criticize California’s culture of political extremism.

“I was going through the darkest and most chaotic time in my life, and instead of being given the help I needed, these doctors affirmed that chaos into reality,” the patient said. https://t.co/GdFo3p8EfG — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 14, 2023

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member cited California’s political culture as an impetus for his move to Arizona in 2020, according to the Tennessee Star.

California lost a seat in the House of Representatives for the first time in its history in 2021, according to CalMatters.

The political change was fueled by an exodus of residents from the state.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.