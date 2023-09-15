Share
Participants march down University Avenue during the Drag March for Trans Rights at Urban Mo's Bar & Grill on June 18 in San Diego, California. New legislation could strip Californians of their parental rights for refusing to accommodate a child who wants to change genders.
Participants march down University Avenue during the Drag March for Trans Rights at Urban Mo's Bar & Grill on June 18 in San Diego, California. New legislation could strip Californians of their parental rights for refusing to accommodate a child who wants to change genders. (Daniel Knighton / Getty Images)

SNL Alum Rob Schneider Sounds Off on 'Evil' in California: 'No Longer Safe to Raise Children'

 By Richard Moorhead  September 14, 2023 at 5:26pm
Rob Schneider is sounding the alarm about conditions for families in the state of California.

Schneider criticized the state government’s progressive extremism in a Monday tweet.

“It is no longer safe to raise your children in California,” Schneider asserted.

The longtime Hollywood actor pointed to new legislation under consideration in the state that could see the custody of children determined on the basis of their supposed gender identity, according to the Associated Press.

“Children are not old enough to drive, drink, vote, smoke, get a tattoo, but the Democrats in California think children (who are naive and easily manipulated) are old enough to make decisions that permanently remove sexual organs and take castration drugs and risk becoming infertile FOR LIFE!”

“This is pure evil and the American people will not let this stand.”

Do you agree with the comedian?

Forms of “gender transition” advocated by progressives for gender-confused youth can have lasting and permanent health consequences.

Drugs utilized in transgender procedures can leave those who use them infertile for life, according to University of Utah Health.

Parents who decline to “affirm” a child’s stated gender identity could lose custody to another child or even the state should the legislation receive Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, according to CNBC.

It’s unclear whether Newsom will sign the bill into law.

Schneider is one of the few veteran Hollywood actors who has proven willing to criticize California’s culture of political extremism.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member cited California’s political culture as an impetus for his move to Arizona in 2020, according to the Tennessee Star.

California lost a seat in the House of Representatives for the first time in its history in 2021, according to CalMatters.

The political change was fueled by an exodus of residents from the state.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation