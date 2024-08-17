“Saturday Night Live” veteran Victoria Jackson has announced that she is suffering from an inoperable tumor and has a life expectancy of around three years.

Jackson announced on social media that doctors told her “they cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe and eventually would suffocate me to death.”







She is hopeful that a “magic pill” that has been prescribed will shrink the tumor, she said.

“I looked up the pill on Google and it says people who take this have 32.6 months to live — something like that.”

Jackson, 65, referenced God and the Bible several times during her video.

“The Bible says we have threescore and ten — that would be 70 — years for a normal life. Not, you know — don’t count the Methuselah types who lived to 900 back in the day,” she said.

“I’ve had a fantastic life,” she told her viewers.

“I thought the other night, while I way laying in the dark in bed, I thought I heard God say, ‘ready to come home?’ It was the weirdest thing, and I thought, ‘Is that my imagination or is that God?'”

Do you watch “Saturday Night Live”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

“But the Bible says, ‘My sheep hear my voice, and I know them and they follow me.’ He didn’t say it like, ‘You’re coming home now!’ … He just kind of said it like we were hanging out, like, ‘Ready to come home now?’

“And I kind of said, ‘Well, you know, this earth is kind of exploding right now with satanic things.”

However, she said she went on to tell God, “‘Well, “I’d like to see my grandson born — his name is Jimmy — in October and get to know [him] a little and I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby.”

After reminiscing about the role she had in a Christian movie called “Marriage Retreat” and worrying aloud that she had to re-learn a song she had sung in it, she returned to the topic of facing her own mortality.

“You know, we’re all dying, but when when you kind of see in print you have 32.6 months, it makes you think, you know?

“But I wouldn’t change anything.

“I think I’d like to ask God if I could die in my sleep, though.”

Jackson was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1992, according to Variety.

On that show, she was known for regular spots on the TV news spoof “Weekend Update,” as well as for doing impressions of stars such as Roseanne Barr, Sally Struthers and Zsa Zsa Gabor, PageSix reported.

She has also acted on TV, appearing on “The X-Files,” “In the Heat of the Night, and “Sesame Street” as well as in movies such as “Family Business” and “The Matchbreaker,” according to Variety.

She was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.