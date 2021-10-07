Share
Soccer Player Charged with Attempted Murder for Shocking Mid-Match Attack on Referee

 By Sebastian Hughes  October 7, 2021 at 8:41am
Police charged Brazilian soccer player William Ribeiro with attempted murder for attacking a referee during a match.

William Ribeiro kicked a referee, Rodrigo Crivellaro, in the head during a Monday match in Venancio Aires, Brazil, knocking him unconscious, CNN reported.

Crivellaro was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and was discharged Tuesday.

“I don’t really remember [what happened]. My refereeing colleagues told me that I gave him a yellow card. He punched me in the face, I fell to the ground, got kicked, and passed out,” Crivellaro told a local radio station, according to CNN.

“This player needs treatment because he is totally out of control. He deserves to be arrested for a long time,” the referee added.

Denmark and Sweden Halt Use of Moderna COVID Vaccine for Everyone Under 30

Rio Grande do Sul, the state containing Venancio Aires, announced it had opened an investigation into the attack in a Monday statement, CNN reported.

Sport Club Sao Paulo, the team Ribeiro was playing for, said it was “deeply ashamed” of his behavior and had ended his contract.

“The aggressor athlete’s contract is summarily terminated. Furthermore, all possible and legal measures in relation to the fact will be taken,” the team announced.

Ribeiro was released from jail on Tuesday, Venancio Aires’ police chief said.

No lawyer came to defend Ribeiro, and a public defender has now taken his case.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Sebastian Hughes
