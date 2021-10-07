Police charged Brazilian soccer player William Ribeiro with attempted murder for attacking a referee during a match.

William Ribeiro kicked a referee, Rodrigo Crivellaro, in the head during a Monday match in Venancio Aires, Brazil, knocking him unconscious, CNN reported.

Crivellaro was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and was discharged Tuesday.

“I don’t really remember [what happened]. My refereeing colleagues told me that I gave him a yellow card. He punched me in the face, I fell to the ground, got kicked, and passed out,” Crivellaro told a local radio station, according to CNN.

“This player needs treatment because he is totally out of control. He deserves to be arrested for a long time,” the referee added.

Rio Grande do Sul, the state containing Venancio Aires, announced it had opened an investigation into the attack in a Monday statement, CNN reported.

Sport Club Sao Paulo, the team Ribeiro was playing for, said it was “deeply ashamed” of his behavior and had ended his contract.

“The aggressor athlete’s contract is summarily terminated. Furthermore, all possible and legal measures in relation to the fact will be taken,” the team announced.

Ribeiro was released from jail on Tuesday, Venancio Aires’ police chief said.

No lawyer came to defend Ribeiro, and a public defender has now taken his case.

