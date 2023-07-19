A social worker denied employment on account of his Christian beliefs has decided to fight back.

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that social worker Felix Ngole, a native of Cameroon who moved to the United Kingdom, had a job offer withdrawn because he refused to “embrace and promote” the homosexual lifestyle.

Ngole has appealed his case to the Leeds Employment Tribunal.

Touchstone, a provider of mental health and wellness services in Yorkshire County, including the city of Leeds, recruited Ngole for the position.

After offering him the job and assuring him that he was the strongest candidate, Touchstone Leeds informed Ngole that he must set aside his Christian view of homosexuality’s sinfulness.

Ngole then requested a meeting and told the recruiter that he would neither relinquish his faith nor impose it on anyone.

“I hold strong Christian beliefs, of course, I cannot apologize for that,” Ngole told Touchstone.

“And in the same token, I’m not going to discriminate against your clients. I’ve worked with this same group of clients before and nobody’s ever complained about my practice. I’m qualified. I do my job well, and it’s unfair that you would withdraw this job offer,” he added.

According to its website, Touchstone received Stonewall’s “LGBTQ+ Inclusive Employer” Gold Award and placed in the top 100 employers ranking for 2023.

Do you think Christians should stand up for their beliefs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Ngole regards his case as crucial for all Christians.

“Things change when people challenge the system. When people don’t, the system will keep going as normal, and it will come [back] to bite us,” he said.

The “system,” of course, promotes inclusion only for those who hold certain views.

Christians — in this case literally — need not apply.

But why exactly? Nothing in Ngole’s words or behavior suggested that he would discriminate against anyone. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Ngole understands that true Christians act from love, not judgment.

“I don’t have to agree with it,” he said of homosexuality. “I know it is wrong, but at the same time, I love them as somebody who is in front of me. I’m not going to, you know, promote their lifestyle. I’m not going to tell them what they are doing is right, but I can still show them love. And that is what they really struggle with,” he added.

Therein lay the problem for all Christians trying to navigate a fallen and deeply troubled modern world.

On their own, LGBT individuals might show as much love as anyone.

In the minds of those who promote the broader LGBT agenda, however, love does not suffice. The gatekeepers and overlords require total submission.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.