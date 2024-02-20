Society Hits Rock Bottom: Man Caught on Camera Robbing Girl Scout Who Was Selling Cookies

If you need any additional evidence that America’s metropolitan areas have hit rock bottom as the country has devolved into a lawless hellscape in recent years, look no further than what happened outside of a Walmart in Texas.

A young man exited the Fort Worth store, snatched a bag of cash from a troop of area Girl Scouts selling cookies and fled the area.

On Monday, the Fort Worth Police Department asked for help identifying the man, whom it described as a black male between 18 and 24 years old.

The department shared footage of the shocking Feb. 11 crime on social media.

The 38-second clip showed the girls sitting behind a table with a signature green tablecloth — something Americans are used to seeing at retail locations this time of year.

The suspect walked out of the store and didn’t think twice about reaching behind the table, grabbing a bag of loose cash from one girl and bolting toward the parking lot.

The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying one suspect wanted for theft. On Sunday, February 11 at approximately 2:00 p.m. near the entrance of Walmart located at 9500 Clifford St., a suspect walked past a Girl Scout cookie stand, reached behind… pic.twitter.com/1Ho5i4pcGA — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 19, 2024

Police asked for the public’s help in finding him.

“On Sunday, February 11 at approximately 2:00 p.m. near the entrance of Walmart located at 9500 Clifford St., a suspect walked past a Girl Scout cookie stand, reached behind their table, took the bag containing cash earnings from the day, and fled into the parking lot,” the department said.

“The suspect is described as black male, 18-24 years old, wearing a grey hoodie and black beanie,” it said.

KDFW-TV reported the man had still not been caught as of Monday afternoon.

Hopefully, the brazen thief will be identified, arrested and sent to jail.

Sales of their signature cookies help the Girl Scouts survive as an organization in a world where young people increasingly spend more of their time glued to screens in isolation.

The girls at the Fort Worth Walmart saw the fruits of their labor erased in a second thanks to the actions of a selfish menace to society who belongs behind bars.

But sadly, there are many more people like him — people who would think nothing of stealing from children to benefit themselves by nabbing a few bucks. In this case, it was $450, KDFW reported.

As this country has descended into a state of chaos in recent years, Americans have collectively come to expect such actions, which are no longer even surprising.

Culturally, America is at rock bottom.

Does it seem like crime has gotten worse in recent years? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Criminals and thugs roam the streets of our cities. Thousands of people with unknown intentions pour in from the southern border every day — and are let in with open arms.

The people who run the nation’s majority-Democratic big cities often refuse to prosecute criminals, while those who are supposed to represent us in Washington have no apparent interest in restoring any sense of law and order to a failing society.

For now, it appears those of us who wake up each day with intentions to be good citizens are on our own.

The grandmother of one of the girls whose money was stolen told KDFW that her granddaughter was working hard before she was victimized.

“You trust everyone. Girl Scouts trust everyone, and Girl Scouts are honest, and they think everyone is, but it’s a hard lesson learned,” Kathy Taylor said.

The simple reality is America is no longer a place where young girls can raise money for their activities without the threat of becoming victims of crime.

That speaks volumes about who and what we are as a nation at the moment.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.