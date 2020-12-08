Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

'Soft' Cop Goes Above and Beyond Call of Duty To Help Woman Instead of Issuing Her Speeding Ticket

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 7, 2020 at 6:01pm
P Share Print

When a cop catches someone speeding on Halloween, there are several possible — and suspicious — reasons for the infraction that come to mind.

Generally those reasons don’t involve diapers, but Jeanette Porter of Washington County, New York, was on a diaper run on Halloween when she saw the dreaded red and blue lights.

“Well, I was speeding, I deserved the ticket,” she said, according to WTEN-TV. “You know, ‘It is what it is,’ I totally understand.”

But when K9 Handler Deputy Dale Quesnel walked up to her window and began chatting with her, her story was … unusual.

TRENDING: Suspected PLA Agents Posing as 'Researchers' Flee in Droves After Trump Crackdown

“I encountered her speeding,” he said. “I pulled her over and talked with her for a minute to see why she was speeding.”

“I asked her where she was heading to. She told me she was getting diapers for her twin nieces.”

Not even for her own child, but for her nieces. She knew a local food bank was giving them away and was hurrying to get there before they were all gone.

Seeing the predicament she was in, Quesnel decided not to give her a ticket — one that she knew she deserved — but decided to give her something else.

“I just got to thinking she didn’t seem like she could afford a traffic ticket, so I didn’t think she could afford diapers either,” he explained.

So he asked her to go to the store with him.

“Why don’t you stop at the dollar store and why don’t you let me buy them some diapers?” he said.

The shift in tone and purpose shocked Porter, but she accepted and was able to get supplies for her family after all.

“Deputy Dale showed me so much compassion,” Porter said. “Not only did he not give me a speeding ticket — which I definitely deserved — but he spent his own money to buy diapers and wipes for my nieces.”

RELATED: Gas Station Attendant Blown Away After Anonymous Customer Buys Him Vehicle

“Thank you for being so nice and generous, and compassionate,” she added in a later message. “It just shocked me. I just couldn’t believe that a cop would go above and beyond.”

It seems Quesnel has a knack for surprising the people he comes into contact with, and he brushed off the recognition by saying he was “soft.”

“I guess I’m a soft cop, I don’t know … I like to help people out,” he said, chuckling. “I’ll help her or anybody.”

“I’m not rich, I live like just about everybody else, but I like to help people.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







'Soft' Cop Goes Above and Beyond Call of Duty To Help Woman Instead of Issuing Her Speeding Ticket
Gas Station Attendant Blown Away After Anonymous Customer Buys Him Vehicle
Watch: Residents of Nursing Home Given Toy Guns, Have a Blast 'Deer Hunting' Indoors
Hero Nurse Dies While Trying To Save Paralyzed Patient from Burning Home
Couple Says 'I Do' Through Window of Two-Story Home After Wedding Day Doesn't Go as Planned
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×