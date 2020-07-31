Early Sunday morning, Ebony Williams of Miramar, Florida, spotted something unusual. She could see what looked like a child wandering around in a nearby parking lot.

The toddler was wearing nothing but a diaper and a T-shirt, and Williams couldn’t find any parents around. She called 911 and gave the boy some water to drink, ensuring he was safe.

“I heard him crying when I got out of the truck, but when I approached him he wasn’t crying anymore,” Williams told WTVJ-TV in Miami.

Police came and got the boy, and eventually he was placed in the care of child protective services, but no one seemed to be looking for him.

“Within an hour or two, three tops usually someone will come forward saying that they know who the child is or maybe parents will come forward, so it is quite unusual for it to have been more than 24 hours and still we don’t have any information to identify this child,” Miramar Police spokeswoman Tanio Rues said Monday.

It took them two days to identify the boy — and when they did, they realized his mother was missing.

The child turned out to be 2-year-old Kamdyn, son of Leila Cavett, 21. They lived in Georgia, and the family didn’t seem to have any idea why they would be in Florida.

“We know that Kamdyn’s OK, but we definitely want to make sure that Leila’s OK,” Gina Lewis, one of Cavett’s sisters, told WTVJ.

“It’s not out of character for her to go places, but it’s definitely out of character for her to be in Florida,” Lewis said. “We’re in Alabama, she lives in Georgia. If it’s not those two states, we don’t understand why she would be here, for sure.”

According to Miramar police, Cavett could be in serious danger. They said they were “gravely concerned for her safety and well being,” according to WXIA-TV.

On Wednesday, Cavett’s white Chevy was found in Hollywood, about 10 miles east of Miramar.

“Due to recent developments in the investigation of Leila Cavett’s disappearance, the Hollywood Police Department will be the lead agency continuing the search for her,” the Miramar PD shared in an update on Wednesday. “#MiramarPD will provide assistance, if needed. Media requests/inquiries should be directed to Hollywood PD.”

UPDATE: @HollywoodFLPD announces that the truck #LeilaCavett was last seen driving has been found in their jurisdiction. It’s a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy Silverado 3500 with a red tailgate and a “Baby On Board” sign on the passenger window. https://t.co/MCEbqyb6xc https://t.co/YbtKvTxaf6 pic.twitter.com/S4IA65ZYdI — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) July 29, 2020

In another update, the police department also said that many caring viewers had offered to donate supplies for little Kamdyn — but he is currently safe and being taken care of.

“Many of have offered to donate diapers and other items to the little boy found Sunday morning,” the department posted Thursday. “Although he is in foster care and his needs are being met, ChildNet – the organization that administers the foster care system in Broward County – will happily accept donations of diapers and baby wipes for children like him. Please contact them at communityrelations@childnet.us for more information.”

The boy’s biological father, Daniel Lee West, is seeking custody of his son.

“I just want Leila and Kamdyn safe,” West told the Miami Herald. “Leila is a great mom. [She] would do anything for our son.”

If you know anything about Cavett’s whereabouts, contact the Hollywood Police Department.

