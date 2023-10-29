For a litany of reasons, one ought not mess with former “Star Wars” actress and current Daily Wire star Gina Carano.

On just the most literal level, Carano is a trained mixed martial artist who enjoyed a professional MMA career before branching into film. In other words, it’s generally a good idea to keep your words to Carano soft and sweet in case she physically forces you to eat them.

But of course, all the combat prowess in the world won’t translate when dealing with cowards hiding behind their keyboards.

Much to the chagrin of Carano’s staunchest critics, she’s pretty darn good at keeping receipts and dueling in an online arena as well.

But where Carano is unable to land a right hook via keyboard, she can, however, drop some heavy blows in an online forum as well, as one clout-chasing X user found out on Sunday.

A Star Wars fan podcast took to X and re-posted comments that Carano had made regarding a recent special of “South Park” that specifically skewered Disney and LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Carano, obviously not a fan of Star Wars following her unceremonious (and unpopular) ouster from “The Mandalorian,” disparaged Kennedy and claimed that the woman who many blame for the current state of Star Wars would soon be raging against South Park’s creators.

X account “Around the Galaxy” re-posted those comments and used it as justification to claim that Carano had lost her mind.

Carano didn’t respond with a blistering one-two punch — figurative or otherwise.

She instead responded with a bevy of blows, the sort of combo that you’d expect to see in an octagon.

You can see Carano’s lengthy response below:

WARNING: The following posts contain language that some readers may find offensive

Do you always call a woman crazy just because she has more first hand experience than you & says something you don’t like or understand?

Bit misogynistic don’t ya think. Tsk tsk. Curious if your overlords pay you or do y’all just go ahead & shove your whole head straight up… https://t.co/E6eBNMqjpo — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 29, 2023

“Do you always call a woman crazy just because she has more first hand experience than you & says something you don’t like or understand?” Carano said in response. “Bit misogynistic don’t ya think. Tsk tsk.

“Curious if your overlords pay you or do y’all just go ahead & shove your whole head straight up their a** for free? I’m guessing for free. Might want to come out for some fresh air.”

It’s at this point that Carano reminded the world that she was not some disgruntled fan lashing out at a diminished Star Wars franchise. She was someone who was, quite literally, in the belly of the beast and shared some damning insight into how soft and thin-skinned Disney and Kennedy truly are.

“For some added context, not just for you but for the people reading, one of the things your overlords asked me to do was to unfollow certain accounts because they ‘said bad thing about Kathleen Kennedy,'” Carano said. “That was a huge red flag for me.”

As it should have been.

Now, to be clear, this is just one side of the story and one claim from a former employee… but it’s not exactly a wild or unbelievable claim given what people know of Carano’s unceremonious firing.

If you’ll recall, Carano was fired from “The Mandalorian” after she had made remarks comparing the plight of Jews in Nazi Germany with the current political climate (she was clumsily trying to make the point that the Nazis tried to divide and convince Jews that they were each others’ enemies, not unlike what current political leadership is trying to do to everyday Americans.)

Apparently this was a bridge too far for Disney because they obviously can’t allow nuanced and difficult conversations to emanate from its stars. It’s no secret that The House of Mouse prefers its stars to be more homogenized billboard than actual human.

But going back to Carano’s comments, it really can’t be understated how pathetic it is that Disney sought to bully an employee who may interact with people critical of Kennedy.

Carano doubled down on that criticism of Kennedy and soft brand of leadership.

“If you are a proper good leader you learn how to embrace & communicate, not dictate & silence & demand your actors & directors unfollow & shame more than half of your fan base & the people who have stuck with the franchise for decades,” Carano chastised. “Side note, don’t say ‘The force is female’ & then allow only the men to express their political views online. In fact just drop the ridiculous phrase completely.”

But really, Carano hit the nail on the head with why Star Wars has seemingly lost all of its cultural heft and cachet:

“One of the problems your overlords are having now is that they’ve made a lot of people completely stop caring about one of the most beloved franchises in history, all by bullying, pushing aggressive agendas & trying to silence the people criticizing them.

“How are they able to tell stories they don’t understand when the ones they identify with are the Empire? They are literally trying to squash the little guys, the rebellion. No wonder the story telling is struggling.”

The entire response is worth reading, as long as it is. Apart from the shocking revelation of how thin-skinned a multi-billion dollar monopoly can be, Carano does an excellent job of spelling out how much easier it is for Disney to blame “bad” fans for their ongoing struggles than to do any modicum of self-reflection or improvement.

