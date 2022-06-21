Democrats firmly believe that opening up our southern border to immigrants from Central and South America will one day provide the party with a whole new block of loyal voters.

The Democrats’ plan is that the government will meet their every need while taxpayers foot the bill. When these individuals are one day granted citizenship, they will vote for their benefactors, guaranteeing Democratic dominance for years to come.

But an undeniable shift is currently taking place among Hispanic-Americans, which the Democrats did not anticipate.

There are two potential reasons for this. First, more and more polls are finding that Hispanic-Americans’ political views are more closely aligned with conservatives than with liberals. They tend to oppose abortion and prioritize religion and family. They worry about inflation, crime and the education of their children.

The Democrats’ embrace of identity politics blinds them to the fact that as time goes on and immigrants become more assimilated into the culture, their concerns will begin to mirror those of other Americans. They reject the idea of government dependency.

GOP Rep-elect Mayra Flores’ upset victory in Texas’ 34th Congressional district on Tuesday supports this. The Mexican-born Flores won in a district that hasn’t elected a Republican in over 100 years. In the video below, she spoke to Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo about her campaign and what she hopes to accomplish in office.

Flores campaigned on inflation, the skyrocketing price of gas, border security and crime — issues that are important to all Americans that Democrats have tried hard to ignore. Her opponent was Democratic attorney Dan Sanchez.

“The main issue is inflation. The cost of living. Everyone is extremely pissed off, angry at the Biden administration because of increase of gasoline, groceries, of medication. That is hurting them tremendously, not only here in South Texas but in the entire country,” she said. “Of course, the border crisis is something we see here right behind our backyards. It is not something that we need to be told by the news.”

Flores’ husband is a border patrol agent.

Following the resignation of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela in March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special election to finish the unexpired term. In the meantime, the district has been redrawn and is said to favor the Democrats. In November, Flores faces incumbent Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Asked about her race against Gonzalez, she replied, “Well honestly, it makes no difference. I’m very confident in the work that we’re doing in south Texas.”

She just won a race in a heavily Democratic district and in November, she will also be an incumbent.

A second Hispanic-American candidate Cassy Garcia, won the Republican primary in Texas’ 28 Congressional District on May 24. She defeated her opponent Sandra Whitten by a margin of 57 percent to 43 percent, according to Laredo Morning Times.

Like Flores, Garcia campaigned on issues that matter to everyday Americans. The caption on her website read, “The Change South Texas Deserves:

Working tirelessly to make the American Dream a reality for all Texans.”

Garcia faces incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, who very narrowly defeated his progressive opponent, the AOC-endorsed Jessica Cisneros. However, a recount is currently underway, according to KVEO-TV.

I want to thank Texas-28 for your support tonight and choosing me to be your nominee. We have a lot of work to do, but we will do it together. We don’t know our opponent yet, but we will flip this seat and win in November. Join our Team today! https://t.co/hHG7O7tuiE — Cassy Garcia for Congress (@CasandraLGarcia) May 25, 2022

A second reason for the Hispanic shift toward Republicans is that Democrats have thoroughly disgraced themselves over the past year and a half. One-party rule under the trio of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is killing the country and causing Hispanics to abandon the party in droves.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on June 8, found that Biden’s job approval among Hispanics was just 24 percent. That was down from 26 percent in a Quinnipiac survey released in May.

The reason for the shift is quite simple.

Voting for a Democrat might have once been a relatively sane option for many Americans, but we’ve seen the party make a mad dash to the far left while demonizing anyone who won’t march in lockstep with them. Splitting things along racial lines doesn’t seem to be working for them anymore.

Republicans are offering a sane and prosperous vision for the country that people are flocking to, regardless of race.

