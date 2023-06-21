Son of Disgraced Ex-Lawmaker and BLM Activist Arrested in Connection to Death of 5 Women

The son of a former Minnesota lawmaker and prominent Black Lives Matter activist is expected to be charged in a high-speed crash that killed five people last Friday in Minneapolis.

KSTP-TV reported Derrick John Thompson, 27, is suspected of crashing into a car just after 10 p.m. in the city as he was being pursued by police.

Officers say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop and that Thompson took off.

The vehicle he was allegedly driving crashed into a car carrying four young women and one teen girl.

Each of the victims, three of who were sisters, died at the scene of the crash. Their ages ranged from 17 to 20.

Police say Thompson was going over 90 mph at the time of the collision and that he ran a red light.

Thompson allegedly ran from the scene on foot but was quickly caught, arrested, hospitalized and then released.

Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty is considering charging Thompson with murder.

Authorities also said Thompson previously had his driver’s license revoked but it was reinstated just two weeks before the deadly crash.

Thompson was also recently released from prison in California where he struck another motorist who was put into a coma in the city of Montecito in 2018, KEYT-TV reported.

Thompson escaped the scene in that incident and fled to Minnesota but was later extradited back to California and sentenced to eight years in prison.

He was released early.

Derrick John Thompson – booking photo from Hennepin County finally released. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has yet to making a charging decision, citing the supposed illegal release of the traffic camera video.

_ pic.twitter.com/tBjgvB5qx6 — MNConservative🇺🇸⭐️ (@RealJMPeterman) June 20, 2023



Thomson’s father is former Minnesota Democratic state Rep. John Thompson.

The elder Thompson lost to his primary opponent Liz Lee by nearly 78 points last August after allegations surfaced that he had engaged in years of pattern domestic violence.

KMSP-TV reported the former lawmaker was accused of punching and choking numerous women from 2003 to 2009.

In some instances, the alleged attacks occurred in the presence of children. Per KMSP, Thompson ran from police following one such instance of domestic abuse.

In 2009, he was accused of exposing his genitals to two young children during an altercation with a girlfriend.

He allegedly told the children, “I’m the man, you can all s*** my d***.”

In one case, Thompson claimed he was being racially profiled by police following an arrest.

Prior to the allegations becoming public, Thompson made headlines in Minnesota in 2020 during the George Floyd riots and protests for his Black Lives Matter activism.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers might find offensive.

The guy yelling and cursing at neighborhood children and neighbors of police union leader Bob Kroll is John Thompson, a Dem candidate for the MN House of Representatives. He has been endorsed by Rep. Ilhan Omar, MN Gov. Tim Walz, and MN AG Keith Ellison.pic.twitter.com/A1IcVAguzX — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 16, 2020

Thomson won his first and only state House election after he was endorsed by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, the state’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

