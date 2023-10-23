Son of Hamas Founder Blasts Mainstream Media for Not Telling the Truth About the Terror Group: 'They Are Afraid'

The son of one of the founders of the terror organization Hamas blasted the media on Monday morning for being too “afraid” to tell the truth about the group’s goals, which he said include eliminating Israel and killing Jews.

In the wake of this month’s historic terror attacks by Hamas, Israel’s right to defend itself and its civilians has been challenged.

Many in the Western media have given the terror group favorable coverage by parroting its propaganda.

For example, The New York Times ran with claims a week ago that a hospital in Gaza was bombed by the Israeli Defense Forces when only part of the structure was actually struck by a rogue Hamas rocket.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Hassan Yousef, criticized the media’s coverage of Israel’s war on terror on Monday during an interview with Fox News.

While he was once part of Hamas’ leadership, Mosab became a Christian later in his life and in the late 1990s became an intelligence asset for Israel.

He told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning that the group that was co-founded by his father is motivated by genocide — which he says most of the media refuses to acknowledge.

He even went as far as to claim Hamas is “a lot more dangerous” than ISIS.

“Look at the division and the global confusion because of Hamas,” he told Fox News. “They brought us to our knees somehow by their brutality and their barbarism.

He continued, “Brutality is even understating Hamas’ acts. Hamas is a religious movement, and they are a raging religious movement against Israel. This is what they are doing.

“The mainstream media cannot say this because they are afraid to ignite a religious war. And what I say, it already is. They want to annihilate the Jewish people because they are Jewish people, because they are a Jewish state.”

“It is a religious situation, and we just need to expose them for what they are,” he continued.

While many in the West have offered sympathy for people in Gaza, Mosab said in no uncertain terms that no amount of capitulation will appease the group, which has led the Palestinian people for almost two decades.

He also said Hamas should not be viewed as a political movement but as a fanatical Islamist group.

“They are driven by dark hatred toward a race, toward a nation,” the son of the group’s co-founder said.

When asked by network host Ainsley Earhardt how he became a Christian, he said he was “fascinated by Christ consciousness” and of the teachings of Jesus.

“[It] ignited the light within,” he said.

He also endorsed an expected ground invasion to wipe Hamas off the map and criticized its militants for using civilians as “human shields” and humanitarian aid to kill Jews.

“They have many tunnels,” he said. “They used the funds and the aid that came to Gaza … they used it to dig tunnels.”

Yousef also believes uprooting and destroying the group will be challenging, but it can be done.

“It’s very hard to deal with this style of suicidal group of fighters who basically don’t appreciate life,” he concluded. “They [are] actually looking forward to death.”

