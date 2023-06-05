Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest
A bag of white powder, later tested for cocaine, was found in a hot dog from a Sonic in Española, New Mexico, on May 30.
A bag of white powder, later tested for cocaine, was found in a hot dog from a Sonic in Española, New Mexico, on May 30. (Matt Rourke - File / AP Photo)

Sonic Employee Arrested After Customer Bites Into Hot Dog and Makes Shocking Discovery

 By Jack Davis  June 5, 2023 at 9:05am
Share

A New Mexico man has been arrested after a customer at a Sonic restaurant found a bag of cocaine in her hot dog.

Española police said that on May 30, customer Celine Gonzales took a bite of her hot dog and found a bag of white powder, according to KOB.

Police said Gonzales spit out the bag, but did not say if she swallowed any cocaine.

Police responded and conducted a field test to determine the powder was cocaine.

David J. Salazar, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony, according to the Rio Grande Sun.

Trending:
Doctor Delivers Bad News to Biden After He Takes Terrible Tumble at Air Force Graduation

Salazar had been employed as a cook at the restaurant.

The arrest warrant said Salazar told police he bought the cocaine in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Do you like Sonic?

Merit Bennett of the Bennett Law Group is representing Gonzales, who is likely to make a claim against Sonic.

According to an arrest affidavit, police reviewed security tapes and noted the cook made a “hand-to-hand transaction” with a female employee in the kitchen, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The affidavit said Salazar then made the Gonzales’ hot dog when his “body language suddenly changes.”

“(Salazar) stops cooking and appears to be frantically searching the area as if he lost something,” the affidavit said.

Police said Salazar’s behavior indicated to them that he lost the baggie later found in the hot dog.

Related:
Prince Harry's Legal Status in US May Be in Jeopardy - Federal Court Battle Begins Tuesday

When KOB went to the Sonic location, customers were not pleased at learning what took place.

“I think that’s pretty scary. We come here to get food for our families, and if a child found that, it could have been pretty bad or deadly,” one woman said.

“That’s kind of crazy. I just got an ice cream. I hope we’re good,” a male customer said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Sonic Employee Arrested After Customer Bites Into Hot Dog and Makes Shocking Discovery
Sheriff's Deputies Make Dramatic Arrest of 'Pride' Festival Attendee After Realizing Who He Is
Ivy League Professor Makes 'Brilliant Move' to Replace 'Pride Month' with Something That Honors God
Prince Harry's Legal Status in US May Be in Jeopardy - Federal Court Battle Begins Tuesday
Democratic Mayor Arrested, Facing Three Felonies for Alleged Illegal Voting
See more...

Conversation