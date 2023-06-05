Sonic Employee Arrested After Customer Bites Into Hot Dog and Makes Shocking Discovery

A New Mexico man has been arrested after a customer at a Sonic restaurant found a bag of cocaine in her hot dog.

Española police said that on May 30, customer Celine Gonzales took a bite of her hot dog and found a bag of white powder, according to KOB.

Police said Gonzales spit out the bag, but did not say if she swallowed any cocaine.

Police responded and conducted a field test to determine the powder was cocaine.

David J. Salazar, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony, according to the Rio Grande Sun.

Salazar had been employed as a cook at the restaurant.

Sonic employee arrested in New Mexico after cocaine found in customer’s hot dog: police https://t.co/dfTYEfbK08 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2023

The arrest warrant said Salazar told police he bought the cocaine in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Do you like Sonic? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Merit Bennett of the Bennett Law Group is representing Gonzales, who is likely to make a claim against Sonic.

According to an arrest affidavit, police reviewed security tapes and noted the cook made a “hand-to-hand transaction” with a female employee in the kitchen, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The affidavit said Salazar then made the Gonzales’ hot dog when his “body language suddenly changes.”

“(Salazar) stops cooking and appears to be frantically searching the area as if he lost something,” the affidavit said.

Police said Salazar’s behavior indicated to them that he lost the baggie later found in the hot dog.

🚨 | Employee fired after woman finds gram of cocaine in Sonic hot dog https://t.co/wBIGUgNyFd — UNILAD (@UNILAD) June 4, 2023

When KOB went to the Sonic location, customers were not pleased at learning what took place.

“I think that’s pretty scary. We come here to get food for our families, and if a child found that, it could have been pretty bad or deadly,” one woman said.

“That’s kind of crazy. I just got an ice cream. I hope we’re good,” a male customer said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.