Senator Proposes Arming Illegal Immigrants, Providing Them with Military Training

 By Samantha Chang  December 5, 2023 at 5:19am
A 79-year-old Democrat who has been feeding at the public trough for more than four decades wants to give the unvetted armies of illegal aliens invading the southern border access to guns and military intel.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois advanced the harebrained proposal Monday during a speech on the Senate floor.

He claimed giving citizenship in exchange for military service to the migrant mobs breaking federal laws to sneak into the United States would enhance national security.

“Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, Navy, and the Air Force? They can’t reach their quotas each month. They can’t find enough people to join our military forces,” the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said.

“And there are those who are undocumented who want the chance to serve and risk their lives for this country. Should we give them a chance? I think we should.”

Let this sink in: Durbin — a “gun-control” advocate who’s spent a career trying to restrict Americans’ Second Amendment right to self-defense — thinks it’s a great idea to arm foreign nationals whose first act in this country was to break its laws.

Not only that, but he wants to give illegal aliens access to sensitive military weapons and information networks —  in the name of bolstering “national security.

The career politician’s absurd suggestion is obscene on multiple levels.

Is Dick Durbin's proposal a disaster?

First, many illegal aliens are convicted murderers, rapists and child molesters. While known convictions would screen many out of military service, the huge numbers of illegals allowed into the United States under President Joe Biden’s criminally inept leadership make it impossible to be sure the military will know the recruits it’s actually getting — and what might be hidden in their past.

Some are also on the FBI’s Terrorist Watchlist. These are not people you should entrust with guns or military secrets.

It’s also important to note that many illegal aliens are not from South America, but from the Middle East, China, Russia and other nations that aren’t U.S. allies.

Durbin was lambasted on social media for his inane suggestion, which many believe would further jeopardize national security.

“And there it is – Sen Dick Durbin is finally revealing their grand plan,” attorney Rogan O’Handley wrote on X, using the handle “DC_Draino.”

“Flood the country with illegal aliens, enlist them in the military, and make them citizens. The part he isn’t disclosing is who the Marxists will use the alien soldiers against.”

Another user remarked: “Giving foreign criminals America’s strongest weapons is the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard.”

One X user pointed out the irrationality of bestowing citizenship on those who have demonstrated no respect for U.S. laws.

“They’ve already broke our laws by illegally entering the country,” he wrote. “Millions of illegals have entered during Biden’s time in office many who commit crimes far worse than just immigration laws.”

Democrats’ warped fetishization of illegal immigration has undermined public safety, drained taxpayer-funded resources and endangered national security.

The solution is — and always has been — to construct an impenetrable border wall, secure the border area to deter daily invasions and deport lawless mobs who shouldn’t even be here in the first place.

Raising a foreign army inside the homeland and giving them access to military weapons is a recipe for national suicide.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
