A 79-year-old Democrat who has been feeding at the public trough for more than four decades wants to give the unvetted armies of illegal aliens invading the southern border access to guns and military intel.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois advanced the harebrained proposal Monday during a speech on the Senate floor.

He claimed giving citizenship in exchange for military service to the migrant mobs breaking federal laws to sneak into the United States would enhance national security.

“Do you know what the recruiting numbers are at the Army, Navy, and the Air Force? They can’t reach their quotas each month. They can’t find enough people to join our military forces,” the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said.

“And there are those who are undocumented who want the chance to serve and risk their lives for this country. Should we give them a chance? I think we should.”

Let this sink in: Durbin — a “gun-control” advocate who’s spent a career trying to restrict Americans’ Second Amendment right to self-defense — thinks it’s a great idea to arm foreign nationals whose first act in this country was to break its laws.

Not only that, but he wants to give illegal aliens access to sensitive military weapons and information networks — in the name of bolstering “national security.“

ICYMI: In @HomelandGOP‘s recent hearing, FBI Director Wray confirmed the border crisis poses a major homeland security threat, while DHS Secretary Mayorkas stonewalled. https://t.co/CnJmJ7lxZB pic.twitter.com/3gHqOZQUL1 — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) November 17, 2023

The career politician’s absurd suggestion is obscene on multiple levels.

First, many illegal aliens are convicted murderers, rapists and child molesters. While known convictions would screen many out of military service, the huge numbers of illegals allowed into the United States under President Joe Biden’s criminally inept leadership make it impossible to be sure the military will know the recruits it’s actually getting — and what might be hidden in their past.

Some are also on the FBI’s Terrorist Watchlist. These are not people you should entrust with guns or military secrets.

The number of terror watchlist arrests at the southern border have shot up significantly under the Biden admin, setting back to back all time records. FY’23 (so far): 125

FY’22 : 98

FY’21: 15

FY’20: 3

FY’19: 0

FY’18: 6

FY’17: 2 Over 1.4 million known gotaways since FY’21. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 20, 2023

NEW: In the last week alone, Border Patrol in the RGV arrested 18 MS-13 gang members & numerous criminals, including MX man w/ homicide conviction, 18th Street gang member w/ terror history, & a MX man convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of minor in Illinois (pictured). @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/CjFciuhOL2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 29, 2022

This is insane. With the border wide open, there’s a constant flow of drugs and criminals coming into our Country. This illegal was arrested 6 times for 14 crimes and was let go each time. The Biden admin is allowing criminals to roam our country. pic.twitter.com/PQEI2ed9tj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 6, 2023

It’s also important to note that many illegal aliens are not from South America, but from the Middle East, China, Russia and other nations that aren’t U.S. allies.

An Illegal Alien Wanted For Terrorism Was Arrested Near the One World Trade Center Just 2 Weeks After Biden’s DHS Let Him into the US https://t.co/kXttzBU9Hf — Ben Owen🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@hrkbenowen) November 5, 2023

Durbin was lambasted on social media for his inane suggestion, which many believe would further jeopardize national security.

“And there it is – Sen Dick Durbin is finally revealing their grand plan,” attorney Rogan O’Handley wrote on X, using the handle “DC_Draino.”

“Flood the country with illegal aliens, enlist them in the military, and make them citizens. The part he isn’t disclosing is who the Marxists will use the alien soldiers against.”

And there it is – Sen Dick Durbin is finally revealing their grand plan Flood the country with illegal aliens, enlist them in the military, and make them citizens The part he isn’t disclosing is who the Marxists will use the alien soldiers against.. 🫵🏻

pic.twitter.com/bYZBwI6ylO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 4, 2023

Another user remarked: “Giving foreign criminals America’s strongest weapons is the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard.”

Sen. Durbin just said he wants to make illegal aliens citizens by them joining our military. Giving foreign criminals America’s strongest weapons is the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard.pic.twitter.com/TtjeRvZsHs — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 4, 2023

One X user pointed out the irrationality of bestowing citizenship on those who have demonstrated no respect for U.S. laws.

“They’ve already broke our laws by illegally entering the country,” he wrote. “Millions of illegals have entered during Biden’s time in office many who commit crimes far worse than just immigration laws.”

Senator Dick Durbin is actually suggesting giving citizenship to illegal aliens who agree to serve in the military. They’ve already broke our laws by illegally entering the country. Millions of illegals have entered during Biden’s time in office many who commit crimes far worse… pic.twitter.com/iOThHyW7KG — Rob (@_ROB_29) December 5, 2023

Democrats’ warped fetishization of illegal immigration has undermined public safety, drained taxpayer-funded resources and endangered national security.

The solution is — and always has been — to construct an impenetrable border wall, secure the border area to deter daily invasions and deport lawless mobs who shouldn’t even be here in the first place.

Raising a foreign army inside the homeland and giving them access to military weapons is a recipe for national suicide.

