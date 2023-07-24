Share
Entertainment

Sound of Success: 'Sound of Freedom' Matched Upcoming Big-Budget Film's Projected Opening in 1 Day

 By Michael Austin  July 24, 2023 at 7:36am
Share

Early projections for an upcoming Warner Bros. mega-budget blockbuster were just released. Suffice it to say, the future isn’t looking too bright for the film studio.

The upcoming film, the superhero action flick “Blue Beetle,” is expected to make only $12 to $17 million in its entire opening weekend.

The total budget for “Blue Beetle” is a whopping $120 million, according to Box Office Pro. The movie is scheduled for release Aug. 18.

These measly projections highlight not only another failure for Warner Bros., but also just how incredible a success Angel Studios’ “Sound of Freedom” truly is.

Starring Jim Caviezel, of “Passion of the Christ” fame, “Sound of Freedom” depicts the true story of former Homeland Security officer Tim Ballard and his daring global mission to save children from sex traffickers.

Trending:
Neighbors Stunned to See 'Cavemen' Children Crawl from Home Window, Investigation Reveals House of Horrors

A trailer for the movie is below:



Despite its comparatively low budget of $14.5 million, just over a tenth of the total “Blue Beetle” budget, “Sound of Freedom” brought in $14.2 million during its July 4 opening, according to Variety — nearly the same amount “Blue Beetle” is expected to earn in its entire opening weekend.

“Blue Beetle” is reportedly a pivotal film for Warner Bros.

Have you seen "Sound of Freedom"?

According to Movie Web, the superhero movie is set to be the very first in a relaunched cinematic universe based on the world of DC Comics.

After its incredibly low projected opening, things aren’t looking to get much better.

Box Office Pro predicts the film will only go on for a total domestic box office of $27 to $55 million.

If these predictions turn out to be accurate, by the end of its run in domestic theaters, “Blue Beetle” won’t have even brought in half its total budget.

This is yet another in a long line of major failures for Warner Bros. superhero blockbusters.

Related:
Watch: Disney CEO Talks Potential Fire Sale of Major Assets Amid Devastating Financial Outlook

Famously, the studio chose to shelve the already completed $90 million “Batgirl” film in 2022 even though it had already completed filming, as reported by Variety.

The latest Warner Bros. DC film to hit theaters, “The Flash,” made just under $110 million in domestic theaters and is set to lose Warner Bros. as much as $200 million, according to the movie news website Collider.

Sound of Freedom” is facing no such problems.

This past weekend was another strong showing for the low-budget film.

In total, the total “Sound of Freedom” box office stands at $124.7 million at the domestic box office.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Sound of Success: 'Sound of Freedom' Matched Upcoming Big-Budget Film's Projected Opening in 1 Day
Watch: Disney CEO Talks Potential Fire Sale of Major Assets Amid Devastating Financial Outlook
Breaking: The 10 Bombshell Takeaways from New FBI Report on Burisma, Hunter and Joe Biden
This Epic Blockbuster Was Expected to Make $1 Billion: 'Sound of Freedom' Is About to Blow Away Its US Total
Judge Makes Massive Ruling Against Trump in E. Jean Carroll Case
See more...

Conversation