Sound of Success: 'Sound of Freedom' Matched Upcoming Big-Budget Film's Projected Opening in 1 Day

Early projections for an upcoming Warner Bros. mega-budget blockbuster were just released. Suffice it to say, the future isn’t looking too bright for the film studio.

The upcoming film, the superhero action flick “Blue Beetle,” is expected to make only $12 to $17 million in its entire opening weekend.

The total budget for “Blue Beetle” is a whopping $120 million, according to Box Office Pro. The movie is scheduled for release Aug. 18.

These measly projections highlight not only another failure for Warner Bros., but also just how incredible a success Angel Studios’ “Sound of Freedom” truly is.

Starring Jim Caviezel, of “Passion of the Christ” fame, “Sound of Freedom” depicts the true story of former Homeland Security officer Tim Ballard and his daring global mission to save children from sex traffickers.

Despite its comparatively low budget of $14.5 million, just over a tenth of the total “Blue Beetle” budget, “Sound of Freedom” brought in $14.2 million during its July 4 opening, according to Variety — nearly the same amount “Blue Beetle” is expected to earn in its entire opening weekend.

“Blue Beetle” is reportedly a pivotal film for Warner Bros.

According to Movie Web, the superhero movie is set to be the very first in a relaunched cinematic universe based on the world of DC Comics.

After its incredibly low projected opening, things aren’t looking to get much better.

Box Office Pro predicts the film will only go on for a total domestic box office of $27 to $55 million.

If these predictions turn out to be accurate, by the end of its run in domestic theaters, “Blue Beetle” won’t have even brought in half its total budget.

This is yet another in a long line of major failures for Warner Bros. superhero blockbusters.

Famously, the studio chose to shelve the already completed $90 million “Batgirl” film in 2022 even though it had already completed filming, as reported by Variety.

The latest Warner Bros. DC film to hit theaters, “The Flash,” made just under $110 million in domestic theaters and is set to lose Warner Bros. as much as $200 million, according to the movie news website Collider.

“Sound of Freedom” is facing no such problems.

This past weekend was another strong showing for the low-budget film.

In total, the total “Sound of Freedom” box office stands at $124.7 million at the domestic box office.

