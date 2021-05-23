Combined Shape
Police in South Carolina are still seeking a suspect facing multiple murder charges who fled police last week, and asking for deer camera footage around the areas they are searching.
South Carolina Police Resort to Asking for Deer Camera Footage in Murder Manhunt

Jack DavisMay 23, 2021 at 11:27am
Desperate police in South Carolina are still seeking a suspect facing multiple murder charges who fled police last week.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, is accused of shooting at deputies early Tuesday during a chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to Fox News.

Terry fled when the car crashed. The driver of the car, Adrienne Simpson, was arrested at the scene.

Simpson and Terry both face murder charges in connection with the death of Simpson’s husband, Eugene, whose body was found last week, according to WCNC-TV
in Charlotte.

Officials in Chester County are urging caution, and also asking the public for help.

“We are still asking the public to secure firearms, lock doors, remain vigilant and report suspicious activity,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday.

“Additionally, please contact our tip line if you have any deer cameras in or around the area we are searching. Do not retrieve them yourselves. We will send someone to your address to take care of that,” the office tweeted.

Police have said Terry is accused of killing two people in Missouri, another murder in York County — north of Chester County — and is wanted for five attempted murder charges from a shooting in Chester on May 2, according to Fox News.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI and Crimestoppers currently have a $12,000 reward posted for information leading to Terry’s arrest.

More than 125 police are searching for Terry, according to Grant Suksin, a spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, The State reported.

Aerial resources, including drones, a plane and a helicopter have been used in the search.

John Terry, Tyler Terry’s father, said he has not seen his son in about six months, according to WSOC-TV.

“I just want everybody to know that he has not always been like this. He was a very loving child. He’s had his problems just like everybody else, but I could never imagine something like this happening,” John Terry said.

“I just hope the police can apprehend him, and if he’s out there, son, turn yourself in please. We don’t want anything to happen to you,” he said.

In the meantime, residents cower indoors.

“I feel like a criminal in my own home, like it’s very tough, and I have a child,” resident Lakina Brown said.

“I live a minute down the road. A minute from where they last saw him so, I just go home and lock my doors and stay inside,” said Tamara Fudge, who works at a nearby gas station.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation