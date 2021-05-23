Desperate police in South Carolina are still seeking a suspect facing multiple murder charges who fled police last week.

Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, is accused of shooting at deputies early Tuesday during a chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to Fox News.

Terry fled when the car crashed. The driver of the car, Adrienne Simpson, was arrested at the scene.

Pictured: The front windscreen of one of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars following the chase and subsequent manhunt. pic.twitter.com/w91MdpV69M — News & Reporter (@CNR803_News) May 18, 2021

Simpson and Terry both face murder charges in connection with the death of Simpson’s husband, Eugene, whose body was found last week, according to WCNC-TV

in Charlotte.

Officials in Chester County are urging caution, and also asking the public for help.

“We are still asking the public to secure firearms, lock doors, remain vigilant and report suspicious activity,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Saturday.

“Additionally, please contact our tip line if you have any deer cameras in or around the area we are searching. Do not retrieve them yourselves. We will send someone to your address to take care of that,” the office tweeted.

Police have said Terry is accused of killing two people in Missouri, another murder in York County — north of Chester County — and is wanted for five attempted murder charges from a shooting in Chester on May 2, according to Fox News.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI and Crimestoppers currently have a $12,000 reward posted for information leading to Terry’s arrest.

More than 125 police are searching for Terry, according to Grant Suksin, a spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, The State reported.

Aerial resources, including drones, a plane and a helicopter have been used in the search.

John Terry, Tyler Terry’s father, said he has not seen his son in about six months, according to WSOC-TV.

“I just want everybody to know that he has not always been like this. He was a very loving child. He’s had his problems just like everybody else, but I could never imagine something like this happening,” John Terry said.

“I just hope the police can apprehend him, and if he’s out there, son, turn yourself in please. We don’t want anything to happen to you,” he said.

In the meantime, residents cower indoors.

“I feel like a criminal in my own home, like it’s very tough, and I have a child,” resident Lakina Brown said.

“I live a minute down the road. A minute from where they last saw him so, I just go home and lock my doors and stay inside,” said Tamara Fudge, who works at a nearby gas station.

