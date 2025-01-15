Share
News
South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, leaves the complex building housing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea, on Wednesday.
South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, leaves the complex building housing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in Gwacheon, South Korea, on Wednesday. (Jung Yeon-Je - AFP / Getty Images)

South Korean President Detained After Tense Standoff, Authorities Now Have 48 Hours to Decide His Fate

 By Jack Davis  January 15, 2025 at 11:27am
Share

Amid unprecedented political chaos in South Korea, authorities assembled a massive array of police Wednesday and eventually took President Yoon Suk Yeol into custody.

Early last month, Yoon declared martial law, leading to a chain of events in which the National Assembly blocked the decree and later impeached Yoon.

Yoon retreated into a heavily guarded residence, where he refused an attempt earlier this month to take him into custody, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, about 1,000 police officers showed up at Yoon’s compound, Although the first attempt to take Yoon into custody was resisted, this time, Yoon’s bodyguards stood down, according to The New York Times.

Eventually, an agreement was reached for Yoon to surrender, avoiding the potential for any bloodshed.

Yoon became the first South Korean president ever to be detained, according to France 24.

Yoon, faces charges of insurrection and at one time vowed to “fight to the end.” However, on Wednesday, he said he would submit to being detained.

“I am truly appalled to see illegalities upon illegalities upon illegalities being carried out and procedures being forcefully conducted under an invalid warrant,” Yoon said in a video released after he was detained, according to Stars and Stripes.

“I do not acknowledge the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials. As the president, who is responsible for upholding the constitution and legal system of the Republic of Korea, my decision to comply with such illegal and invalid procedures is not an acknowledgment of them, but rather a willingness to prevent unfortunate and bloody incidents,” he said.

Investigators said, Yoon exercised “his right to remain silent,” according to France 24.

Related:
Aviation Consultant Says Official Explanation of South Korean Plane Crash Doesn't Add Up

According to the Voice of America, South Korean authorities have 48 hours from the time Yoon went into custody to either file a formal arrest warrant to charge him with crimes or release him.

As an indication of the political upheaval accompanying the investigation, at one time Wednesday, about 30 lawmakers of Yoon’s party formed a human chain near his residents to block access to Yoon.

The BBC said the arrest has not cooled divisions in the nation.

“This country is in crisis,” the BBC quoted what it said was a Yoon supporter as saying. “I’ve been praying since last night for a stable and peaceful South Korea.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




South Korean President Detained After Tense Standoff, Authorities Now Have 48 Hours to Decide His Fate
National Weather Service Issues Highest Possible Warning for Los Angeles - 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Imminent
Mike Johnson Reverses Biden's Flag Order for Inauguration Day
Michelle Obama Snubs Trump a Week After Barack and Donald Laughed It Up Together
Planned Parenthood Formally Accused of Breaking Federal Law to Help Kamala Harris
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation