Amid unprecedented political chaos in South Korea, authorities assembled a massive array of police Wednesday and eventually took President Yoon Suk Yeol into custody.

Early last month, Yoon declared martial law, leading to a chain of events in which the National Assembly blocked the decree and later impeached Yoon.

Yoon retreated into a heavily guarded residence, where he refused an attempt earlier this month to take him into custody, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, about 1,000 police officers showed up at Yoon’s compound, Although the first attempt to take Yoon into custody was resisted, this time, Yoon’s bodyguards stood down, according to The New York Times.

SEOUL (@CNN) — 7:50AM — Police & corruption investigators are **removing barriers** around suspended President Yoon’s fortified residence. 2nd attempt to arrest him for questioning over his martial law declaration. Here’s what we see in the crowd of Yoon supporters. pic.twitter.com/2OruXGq1k5 — Mike Valerio (@ValerioCNN) January 14, 2025

Eventually, an agreement was reached for Yoon to surrender, avoiding the potential for any bloodshed.

Yoon became the first South Korean president ever to be detained, according to France 24.

Yoon, faces charges of insurrection and at one time vowed to “fight to the end.” However, on Wednesday, he said he would submit to being detained.

The current scene in front of the President’s residence shows a rally in support of President Yoon. It is now approaching 1 a.m. Korean time, with a wind chill of -9°C. Crowds are gathering following reports that the CIO and police may attempt to forcibly arrest the President in… pic.twitter.com/M1Y5Kvquat — The Current Report (@roshoo61) January 14, 2025

“I am truly appalled to see illegalities upon illegalities upon illegalities being carried out and procedures being forcefully conducted under an invalid warrant,” Yoon said in a video released after he was detained, according to Stars and Stripes.

“I do not acknowledge the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials. As the president, who is responsible for upholding the constitution and legal system of the Republic of Korea, my decision to comply with such illegal and invalid procedures is not an acknowledgment of them, but rather a willingness to prevent unfortunate and bloody incidents,” he said.

Investigators said, Yoon exercised “his right to remain silent,” according to France 24.

#BREAKING 🇰🇷South Korea’s Corruption Investigation Office has reissued an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol. Investigators and police removed barbed wire and used ladders to bypass vehicle barricades to enter the presidential residence. The operation involved an… pic.twitter.com/qbW0VjcezK — 凤凰欧洲 PhoenixCNE News (@PhoenixCNE_News) January 15, 2025

According to the Voice of America, South Korean authorities have 48 hours from the time Yoon went into custody to either file a formal arrest warrant to charge him with crimes or release him.

As an indication of the political upheaval accompanying the investigation, at one time Wednesday, about 30 lawmakers of Yoon’s party formed a human chain near his residents to block access to Yoon.

The BBC said the arrest has not cooled divisions in the nation.

“This country is in crisis,” the BBC quoted what it said was a Yoon supporter as saying. “I’ve been praying since last night for a stable and peaceful South Korea.”

