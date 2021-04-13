Democratic politicians are either intentionally sabotaging the country, or just have a knack for picking the worst solutions to the most severe problems.

That dichotomy might sound oversimplified, but consider the way they continue to sow division while calling for anarchy every time an interaction between a black person and police turns violent — and they seem suspiciously unbothered when yet another American city turns into a warzone.

Since widespread rioting began in May 2020 with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Democratic politicians have twisted, bent, stretched or fabricated the facts to fit their narrative blaming systemic racism for these situations with the only proposed solution to abolish law enforcement entirely.

The latest use of this pattern came after a 20-year-old black man Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Sunday.

Members of “the squad” were front and center after the tragedy sparked riots in the Minneapolis suburb, framing it in their usual way by calling for changes that would effectively destroy the rule of law.

That’s not surprising coming from the group of Democratic Congresswomen known as much for their radicalism as they are for their wronghead solutions.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib did just that while doubling down on policies that can only be described as literal insanity.

“It wasn’t an accident,” Tlaib determined in the immediate aftermath Monday, although evidence suggests the officer mistook her firearm for the taser she was reaching for.

“Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence,” she went on.

“I am done with those who condone government funded murder,” Tlaib wrote.

“No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed,” she concluded.

It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

Not only did Tlaib decide on her own set of facts, but she also seemed to suggest that the only viable solution was to abolish police departments and fling open the prison doors to let the criminals loose on society.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar similarly leaped to conclusions and dutifully smeared police officers in the process.

“We are sick and heartbroken,” she tweeted Monday.

“In the closing days of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, Brooklyn Center police killed 20 year old Daunte Wright, another Black man, during a traffic stop,” she said, the two incidents linked by proximity and narrative.

“This violence is a basic part of police interactions with communities of color,” she charged. “It must stop.”

We are sick and heartbroken. In the closing days of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, Brooklyn Center police killed 20 year old Daunte Wright, another Black man, during a traffic stop. This violence is a basic part of police interactions with communities of color. It must stop. pic.twitter.com/bCqp3xRnT8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 12, 2021

Michigan Rep. Ayanna Pressley kept her tweet short and sweet Monday but managed to be no less inflammatory.

“From slave patrols to traffic stops,” she tweeted Monday. “We can’t reform this.”

From slave patrols to traffic stops. We can’t reform this. https://t.co/Z4JV3iWUKF — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 12, 2021

Surprisingly, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t join her socialist sisters in speaking out, but she did retweet Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s diatribe against “killing someone over expired plates” — possibly the impetus for the Wright’s traffic stop — and worrying about “damage to property before the damage police killings inflict on Black America” referring to the ensuing riots.

Together these Congresswomen have decided the shooting fits into their racial narrative, justifies burning down cities, and can advance their cause of getting rid of law enforcement.

That diabolical combination is poisonous and so obviously sets America on a dangerous course toward its demise that it’s difficult to imagine they don’t know this.

Their race-baiting rhetoric needlessly contributes to the growing racial tensions while the solution they’re proposing — either abolishing police or getting rid of the criminal justice system altogether — would turn America into something resembling a post-apocalyptic hellscape.

There isn’t a shred of evidence that Wright’s killing had anything to do with race or was even intentional, but facts won’t get in the squad’s way.

America needs law enforcement because it’s the only thing separating civil society from unbridled crime and chaos, and rational human beings understand this reality.

Either these Democrats are hopelessly clueless, or the destruction of America is exactly what they’re hoping for.

