It seems like the more we learn about “squad” member Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri the stranger she becomes.

Last week, we learned that she had married her personal security guard Cortney Merrits in a private ceremony. But if you thought her paying her husband was bad, just wait until you see who else is on her payroll.

One of the security guards on her payroll is Nathaniel Davis III, an anti-Semitic spiritual guru who claims to be 109 trillion years old. And no, this is not satire.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Davis, who goes by the guru name Aha Sen Piankhy “claims he can summon tornadoes at will, cause earthquakes with his hate, and conduct blood rituals to bring ruin upon his enemies.”

In a Facebook post from April 2020, he wrote, “My anger brings tornadoes, hurricanes and water spouts not just rain. I’m not upset over anything. My Energy set in motion known as Emotions are tied to nature and it’s very destructive.”

Here is a video in which he claims to be able to teach people other supernatural abilities.

His Facebook posts also claim that he is able to teach his adherents things such as “Psychic self-defense” and “Learning to protect yourself from telepathic and telekinetic attacks.”

But that is not all. Davis also has a long history of making anti-Semitic remarks. According to the Washington Free Beacon, he spends much of his free time teaching the black population of St. Louis how to grow its own food in order to free themselves from a “Jewish cabal.”

Davis has also spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family, claiming that one of the brothers, “runs the Western Hemisphere.”

“He has every president elected in every country in the Western Hemisphere. Not a conspiracy either. Folks don’t want the truth,” Davis posted on Facebook in 2020.

The Washington Free Beacon also reported that Davis is a former member of the anti-Semitic New Black Panther Party.

Now, given that Rep. Bush has made common cause with the likes of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who has made a name for herself with anti-Semitic remarks, it is really no surprise that someone like Davis is on her payroll.

Frankly, it’s quite easy to see why people have concerns about Cori Bush. For starters, she has aligned herself with the far left and is pushing leftist agendas, such as “defunding the police.”

But beyond that, her personal affairs are also raising many eyebrows.

The fact that she is paying her husband is concerning, but then when you consider that she also has Nathaniel Davis III on her payroll, her public image only gets worse.

Given all of this, it is not surprising to see people question whether Cori Bush really is fit to hold federal office.

