Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz a “dumba- -” on Thursday after he criticized President Joe Biden’s move to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Dumba- -,” Tlaib tweeted.

“Looks like the Democrats’ calls for unity were short lived,” a Cruz spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

One of the executive orders Biden signed on his first day in the White House started the process for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris accords.

Cruz criticized the move in a statement on Wednesday.

“By signing this order, President Biden indicates that he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” Cruz said.

“Rejoining the Paris agreement isn’t about ‘restoring America’s leadership abroad’ or ‘solving the climate crisis,’ but instead it is about Democrats’ plans to destroy jobs they don’t like — including thousands of manufacturing jobs — and cede control of our energy future to other countries,” he continued.

Cruz said that if the administration thinks Americans support the agreement, they should have the Senate approve it as a treaty.

“But he knows that it would fail. So like his Democratic predecessor, President Biden is governing by executive fiat,” Cruz said.

Cruz also said the agreement would not affect the climate but would actually be detrimental “to the livelihoods of everyday Americans.”

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in 2017.

Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

