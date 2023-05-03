Star Accused of Wearing 'Satanic' Outfit as Elites Put Their Vanity on Full Display at Met Gala

Ever since Cher caused a stir by attending the 1974 Met Gala wearing a Bob Mackie concoction consisting of beads and feathers — and not much else — attendees have been partnering with the world’s top fashion designers as they attempt to raise eyebrows and grab headlines.

After 49 years of one-upmanship, many still turn to skimpy, revealing designs, but some have resorted to breaking even more cultural taboos to earn their way to the top — or bottom, depending on your point of view — of the vast heap of celebrities seeking to win the viral lottery.

If outlandishness is the standard, this year’s Met Gala standout would have to be rapper Lil Nas X, who showed up at Monday’s event covered in silver body paint and sporting a skimpy silver loincloth, platform heels, clawlike fingernails and a silver mask studded with beads and pearls — and not much else.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers will find offensive.



CNN Style described it as a “full cat costume” — a tribute to Choupette, beloved pet of designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose life and work were celebrated as the theme of this year’s gala.

But one could be forgiven for mistaking Lil Nas X’s outfit as something demonic, especially given his rather infamous affinity for satanic fashions.

You remember, of course, the rapper’s 2021 foray into custom footwear, when he teamed up with fashion company MSCHF to modify 666 pairs of red and black Nike sneakers that allegedly contained a drop of human blood, along with a pentagram medallion, for $1,018 a pair.

Nike, not surprisingly, denied any connection with — or approval of — the modification of its shoes.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” 🏹 👟Nike Air Max ’97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

Later that year, Lil Nas X (whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill) won an MTV Video Music Award for a music video in which he descended into hell to give the devil a lap dance.

Satanic themes actually seem to be all the rage this year in the world of entertainment.

Controversial singer Sam Smith drew a flood of complaints for his February appearance at the Grammy Awards, where he performed his hit song “Unholy” dressed in red leather and a horned top hat as singer Kim Petras gyrated in a cage surrounded by horned dancers.

Last weekend, a satanic convention known as SatanCon drew a sellout crowd in Boston to flaunt such stunts as the ceremonial destruction of a Bible along with a “Thin Blue Line” flag representing police.

Hollywood is even reportedly planning a satanic-themed Christmas movie this year.

So it’s perhaps not surprising that normal people — who hold traditional values and viewpoints — are shaking their heads in wonder and dismay as they watch the antics escalate.

At least one remarked on Twitter, “Isn’t this how Rome fell?”

Yesterday our government told us they were going broke and need to be able to use more debt. Later, our elite had their extravagant Met Gala. Isn’t this how Rome fell ? Not to mention some of these looks are just … absurd to put it nicely. pic.twitter.com/RWrUSiwYlA — american barbie 🇺🇸 (@thest0nedbarbie) May 2, 2023

Yes, the degradation of moral standards played a huge role in the fall of Rome, as well as many other cultures before and since.

In the days of Noah, Jesus told us, they were partying right up until the first raindrop fell.

The end also came as a surprise to Sodom and Gomorrah, where the vast majority of the population were celebrating diversity and inclusion by giving free rein to all manner of sexual aberrations until they were literally toast.

For those who seek to break every rule handed down by God or man, it’s all fun and games — until it isn’t.

There is always a tipping point — a moment when God puts his foot down and says, “Enough. The party’s over.”

There are plenty of believers who think we’re not too far from the day when God looks at the Met Gala and SatanCon and the garbage spewing out of Hollywood and says, “That’s it. Time’s up.”

As Billy Graham’s wife Ruth once said (in a comment often attributed to her husband), “If God doesn’t soon bring judgment upon America, he’ll have to go back and apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah!”

