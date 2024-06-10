Actor Kurt Russell could play a leading role in a “Yellowstone” spinoff, according to new reports.

According to the entertainment website Screen Rant, citing a report from the Hollywood newsletter The InSneider, Russell is being considered for one of the spinoffs, but it is not clear with one.

Given that nothing in Hollywood is final until the deal is done, it’s uncertain how far negotiations have gone.

Kurt Russell is being eyed to join Michelle Pfeiffer in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming ‘YELLOWSTONE’ spinoff series. Source: @TheInSneider pic.twitter.com/IyFnk6mMxc — The Film Base (@TheFilmBase) June 7, 2024

As noted by the Hollywood Reporter, the “Yellowstone” saga is made up of multiple pieces of the Dutton family’s history.

There is, of course, “Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner and is expected to end this fall.

There is also “1883,” which gets to the roots of the family’s wagon train journey to the land that would become the Dutton ranch. This spinoff starred Isabel May, Sam Elliott, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Then came “1923,” which moves the family saga forward into the 20th Century and stars Tim McGraw and Helen Mirren.

There are two other pieces that are a little amorphous. A version of the saga in the present day is in the works, but Screen Rant reported it has been “stuck in development hell since 2022.”

A Yellowstone spinoff is reportedly eyeing Kurt Russell for a leading role, which would continue one of the franchise’s best casting trends. https://t.co/Yt0h6C5M7J — Screen Rant (@screenrant) June 7, 2024

Another spinoff that is reportedly moving forward, even though details are scarce, is titled “1944.”

The Economist noted that Russell is not the only name being dropped in connection with “Yellowstone” spinoffs, pointing out that actor Matthew McConaughey’s name has appeared as a possible star.

Costner is moving on from the “Yellowstone” project to a project called “Horizon: An American Saga,” which will be a series of films about a town in the American West in the period before, during and after the Civil War.

“I wanted to deal with the idea of, what if we reverse-engineered it, and said, let’s go there when there was no town. How did the town start? What’s the mythology?” he told the Marietta (Georgia) Daily Journal.

Kevin Costner Spent $38 million of his own money to create horizons A love letter to the old American west pic.twitter.com/Mkxr8wEsOq — Paul Æ Blundell (@PAUL__BLUNDELL) May 28, 2024

“And I just thought to myself it made for more interesting story telling, that for a long time it was kind of even between the Native Americans. It just eventually, so many white people came, so many immigrants came, so much technology that they were, it was just unfair.”

“It was brutal, and it happened across the country, and I thought, man, I want to tell that story. And so we made four (movies), and the next one comes six, seven weeks from now after this one opens. And then the third one I’m making right now,” he said.

