Hollywood Star Blames Russia After Republicans Narrowly Win Key Election

Outspoken left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter recently to share her opinion on the Republican victory in the Ohio special congressional election.

Republican candidate Troy Balderson took a 1,754-vote lead over Democratic candidate Danny O’Connor, according to Breitbart.

There are still approximately 8,000 provisional ballots left to count, but the chances of those votes putting O’Connor in the lead appear to be slim.

Milano took this information and went on to blame Russian meddling for the outcome of the election.

“You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian Meddling,” she posted.

“Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?”

You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling. Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?#OH12 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 8, 2018

Yet, according to evaluations by Fox News, even the 1,127 votes that went to Green Party candidate Joe Manchik would not have put O’Connor in the lead — even if they all went to the Democratic Party.

Milano then shared a post from a fellow star, Debra Messing, later in the day.

In the post, Messing shared a video in which a CNN commentator scolded the Green Party for not voting for “the lesser of two evils.”

ATTENTION GREEN PARTY THIS is for YOU. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/hKGwyF39lq — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 8, 2018

Milano’s posts encouraged other stars to speak out, including comedian Kathy Griffin.

“Green Party voters..no one is saying you can’t vote for your candidates…”

“but don’t tell me you care about the environment if you know your vote will make the difference between a Dem winning over a Rep and you still choose to vote for your candidate who has NO chance of winning,” Griffin posted.

Green Party voters..no one is saying you can’t vote for your candidates….but don’t tell me you care about the environment if you know your vote will make the difference between a Dem winning over a Rep and you still choose to vote for your candidate who has NO chance of winning — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 8, 2018

Critics are pointing out that Russian meddling was never proven in the 2016 election, and that Green Party votes are not meant for any other party but the Green Party.

