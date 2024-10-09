Share
News
Sports
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets talks with then-head coach Robert Saleh on the sidelines during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets talks with then-head coach Robert Saleh on the sidelines during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Star QB Addresses the Rumors He Got His Coach Fired After Alleged Demotion Chatter

 By Bryan Chai  October 9, 2024 at 2:55pm
Share

As he is wont to do, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is bristling at the media reports he had had anything to do with his team’s recent decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh.

The firing, which abruptly came Tuesday, sent some shock waves through the NFL.

While Saleh’s win-loss record alone (20-36) likely justified the firing, the timing of it certainly raised eyebrows.

It’s not typical for a team to fire a coach five games into a season, especially one that is surprisingly in the thick of the playoff hunt.

The Jets are 2-3, and despite back-to-back ugly losses, are still within striking distance of winning the AFC East.

You just don’t typically fire a coach, whose offensive and defensive systems are already in place post-training camp, five games into a season where playoff aspirations are alive and well, so naturally, speculation began that there was more to this story.

As ESPN notes, there were reports that Saleh was planning on demoting offensive coordinator and play-caller Nathaniel Hackett — a known close friend of Rodgers.

That report obviously gave credence to the idea that Rodgers, whether it be a big or small one, played some sort of role in Saleh’s ouster.

A day after the firing and subsequent speculation, the 40-year-old Rodgers showed up on the podcast of another friend, outspoken ESPN personality and controversial former NFL punter Pat McAfee, to set the record straight.

Do you buy that Rodgers had nothing to do with Saleh’s firing?

“As far as any of the ridiculous allegations out there, I’m not going to spend more than one sentence in response to it,” Rodgers told McAfee. “And that is that I resent any of those accusations, because they are patently false.

“It’s interesting the amount of power that people think that I have, which I don’t.

“I love Robert.”

Of note, McAfee did not press Rodgers on the Hackett situation.

Rodgers was otherwise completely complimentary of Saleh during the near-40 minute segment, which you can watch below:

Related:
NFL Star Makes Unprecedented Trade Request, His Team Swiftly Responds: 'We Have Been Clear'

WARNING: The following clip contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

The Jets will now be led by interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, a longtime linebacker in the NFL.

Regardless of any lingering feelings regarding Saleh’s sudden departure, Ulbrich, Rodgers, and the Jets have a huge game coming up on Monday.

The Jets will host their bitter divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Monday. Should the Jets win, they will be tied with the Bills, record-wise, atop the AFC East.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Star QB Addresses the Rumors He Got His Coach Fired After Alleged Demotion Chatter
Kamala Harris' Attempt to Pander to Male Voters on Late Night TV Goes Over Like a Lead Balloon
New York High Schoolers Set to Take a Bold Stand Against Trans Athletes in Girls' Sports: Report
Bill Belichick Takes Swipe at Peyton Manning's Old Team, Colts Owner Forced to Respond: '1000% Fictional'
Bob Costas Very Unhappy About Being Asked to Read a CNN Promo During MLB Playoff Game
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation