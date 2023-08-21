A far-left city’s crazy ideas about education — where the focus of school is more on teaching kids to be oversexualized cry-babies with victimhood complexes rather than intellectually competent, workplace-ready individuals — is now having to face questions about its testing scores.

And it seems like the administration had been doing what most of the kids in these schools will be forced to do to get anywhere in the world — cheating.

Over the last half-year, the Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury has been entangled in a series of controversies, according to WBFF.

The saga began in February when Project Baltimore, an investigative reporting initiative working in the Baltimore area, scrutinized the 2022 state testing data of Baltimore city schools.

What they found was a startling revelation: 23 Baltimore City schools recorded zero students scoring proficient in math.

Dems don’t do education.. at least, not well or effectively. No matter what their gaslighting.https://t.co/tWkMuUnqTn — In Vino Veritas (@sdbacchus) August 20, 2023

This initial report triggered a chain of events, prompting the Maryland State Department of Education to alter its reporting of test results, reducing the amount of information available to parents and taxpayers concerning the performance of public schools.

When Project Baltimore demanded answers from the Choudhury, he allegedly locked himself behind closed doors.

Right now, Maryland Gov. @iamwesmoore is monitoring, but not commenting on the situation surrounding State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. In April, @FOXBaltimore asked him about the transparency at MSDE and this is what he had to say.@chrispapst pic.twitter.com/9HykZL34PC — Project Baltimore (@Project_Bmore) August 15, 2023



In the month of April, Project Baltimore initiated a public records request seeking access to emails and text messages exchanged by Superintendent Choudhury between January to March, the time frame within which the state revised its approach to publicly disclosing test scores.

Through that request, Project Baltimore found out that the superintendent had a second email account.

Further investigation showed that he also had a burner account.

Additionally, upon receiving the requested call records of Choudhury’s taxpayer-funded phone, Project Baltimore found 98 deleted texts.

Apparently, the superintendent had set his texts to delete within 30 days, which is against the law for a public official on a taxpayer-funded phone.

To make matters worse, 12 of those texts were not even 30 days old and were deleted after the records request was made, according to WBFF.

“He didn’t want to turn over information about how he was making decisions on what student test scores to post in the worst performing schools,” Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of Openthebooks.com, a non-partisan government watchdog group, told the outlet.

According to WBFF, Project Baltimore emailed Gov. Wes Moore’s office asking if he supports the state board renewing Superintendent Choudhury’s contract, which is due to be renewed as early as Tuesday. The Governor’s office reportedly said they are “monitoring the situation.”

New overnight, the group People Empowered by The Struggle writes to Gov. Wes Moore and MSDE demanding the State Superintendent of Schools be removed. @FOXBaltimore @chrispapst https://t.co/zL2vFkgmtA pic.twitter.com/t0y2juLTL7 — Project Baltimore (@Project_Bmore) August 17, 2023



Baltimore schools may have zero kids proficient in math, but at least the boys in the school know that they can wear dresses if they want to.

In June, Blanca Tapahausco, a Baltimore mom, told “Fox & Friends” that she had decided to homeschool her kids because “[t]eachers were telling students that boys can wear dresses.”

(The video below was posted by a left-wing X (formerly Twitter) influencer who insists boys can wear dresses because they wore them in the 16th century.)

Fox & Friends invited a parent from Baltimore to talk about why she pulled her son from public schools. Apparently it was a comment from a teacher that a four-year-old boy could wear a dress. Boys commonly wore dresses from the 16th century until the early 20th century. pic.twitter.com/QYQ0ZI5OrV — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) June 4, 2023



Tapahausco also raised concerns about the level of violence in the city’s schools.

Are American public schools failing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m picking up my son. And at the other side of the building, a shooting and a child was killed, a stabbing inside of the school, an assault because they left the door open of a staff member. Back in April of this year, a gun dropped to the floor in the cafeteria. It was kicked across the floor, and it hit the principal’s foot. This is what’s going on in Baltimore City public schools. While the CEO is earning $473,000,” Tapahausco told the “Fox and Friend’s” hosts.

In March, The Daily Citizen reported that a Maryland state senator introduced legislation that would force school districts to teach students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade about gender ideology unless they specifically opt-out.

It’s good to know the city and the state as a whole have their priorities in order.

On the other hand, they might have to get their math scores up at least a little if they want their students to be able to keep track of the ever-increasing number of genders in their “leftystopia.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.