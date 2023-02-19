The Greek philosopher Aristotle is quoted as having said, “The last virtues of a dying society are tolerance and apathy.”

This statement appears to ring eerily true as the next generation of Americans is on track to be the most illiterate in the nation’s history.

According to WBFF, the city of Baltimore has made headlines recently in their staggeringly tragic scores in the field of basic math.

“Project Baltimore” reported that among 2,000 students spread across 23 Baltimore City Schools, not a single one tested proficient in math during the 2021-2022 school year.

Jovani Patterson is a Baltimore citizen who went as far as to file a lawsuit against the Baltimore City Schools in January of 2022 regarding this exact issue.

“We, the taxpayer, are funding our own demise,” stated Patterson in regard to the dismal state of publicly funded education in Baltimore which inspired his suit.

“It just sounds like these schools, now, have turned into essentially babysitters with no accountability,” Patterson said. “This is the future of our city. We’ve got to change this.”

“My immediate reaction is, take your kids out of these schools,” he added.

The Maryland State Department of Education released their 2022 test results which ranked Baltimore as having the lowest scores in the state.

“Just 7 percent of third through eighth graders tested proficient in math, which means 93 percent could not do math at grade level,” WBFF reported.

“These kids can’t do math. You’re not preparing them to buy groceries. You’re not preparing them to do accounting, to count their own money. You’re not preparing them to read contracts and negotiate salaries,” Patterson said in defense of his suit.

During a recent “State of the State” address, Democratic Maryland Governor Wes Moore embodied the mentality of statists who think massive amounts of unregulated funding is the answer to poor performance.

“We made the largest investment in public education by any governor in our state’s history,” he said in defense of the clearly failed programs which yielded these embarrassingly unprecedented results.

“We can no longer separate our vision for economic prosperity from the duty to make Maryland’s public schools the best in the nation,” Moore continued.

Moore’s goal of redeeming Maryland’s educational mediocrity will prove fruitless, however, if the true roots of state-sponsored “education” is not addressed.

Critical race theorists have somehow infiltrated rudimentary establishments like mathematics and are teaching the next generations that math is rooted in white supremacy and oppression.

According to the Post Millennial, the Mathematical Association of America — MAA — released a statement in the fall of 2020 that mathematicians need to engage in “uncomfortable conversations” about race.

MAA’s official Twitter page tweeted a statement in October of 2020 which read, “It is time for all members of our profession to acknowledge that mathematics is created by humans and therefore inherently carries human biases. Until this occurs, our community and our students cannot reach full potential.”

Mathematics Association of America.

2+2=5. https://t.co/UKO3cqBlTI — James Lindsay, best statist by far (@ConceptualJames) October 3, 2020

Increasing funding to already bloated public institutions that embrace CRT and intersectionality will only expedite the rate in which America continues to fall behind the rest of the developed world in educational proficiency.

Perhaps this is the nefarious end game of state-sponsored education.

If the next generation cannot even do basic math, they will be less self-sufficient and more dependent on a government that has indoctrinated them from adolescence to be both tolerant and apathetic.

