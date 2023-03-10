Democrats in Maryland are intent on passing a new soft-on-crime policy, but there is one major flaw in the logic of this bill.

According to local outlet WBFF, Democrat delegate Charlotte Cruchfield is looking to pass the Youth Accountability and Safety Act, House Bill 1180, which would prevent anyone under the age of 25 from being charged with felony murder.

The text of the bill reads, “a person who was under the age of 25 years at the time of the offense may not be found to have committed murder in the first degree.”

Proponents of the measure, such as Cruchfield and Gov. Wes Moore’s Juvenile Justice Service secretary, Vincent Schiraldi, argue that this bill is necessary because the brains of young people are not fully developed until the age of 25.

However, many Republicans are challenging that and pointing out a major flaw in the bill that could backfire on the Democrats.

According to WBFF, Republican delegate Susan McComas said, “Proponents of the bill say that the human brain is not fully formed in the frontal lobes until age 25. But yet, we’re doing other things in the general assembly, letting children vote earlier and earlier, letting them get hormone inducing drugs to change their sex.”

McComas is spot on with this assessment. The current voting age is 18 and many Democrats are seeking to lower the voting age even further. If the fact that their brains are not fully developed absolves them from felony murder charges, then why does it not prevent them from being able to vote?

Also, many conservatives have argued that children should not be allowed to change their gender because their brains are not fully developed and they cannot understand the issue. But the Democrats say that children are mature enough to make that decision, but are not mature enough to be held fully responsible for a serious crime.

The logic of this bill makes absolutely no sense and only serves to weaken the Democrats’ arguments regarding other issues.

But beyond the fact that the Democrats really did not think this one through, there is the fact that this bill will simply make the streets of Maryland even less safe than they already are.

Young people under the age of 25 will be more encouraged to commit violent crimes as they realize that they will face less severe penalties for their actions because of their age.

Baltimore, Maryland’s biggest city, already has massive problems with crime, and the problem has only worsened, to the point where even police officers are starting to commit crimes.

This bill will make crime in an already violent city even worse.

But it is not just Maryland that is facing these problems. Cities across the country have spent the last few years dealing with a massive crime epidemic, and the local authorities have done little to nothing to stop it.

These cities, which are mainly run by Democrats, have instead bowed to pressure from leftists and Black Lives Matter activists to implement soft-on-crime policies that make the problem worse.

Liberal city and state leaders across the country are abdicating their responsibility to keep citizens safe from harm. Instead, they seem more intent on doing favors for criminals.

As long as this madness continues, crime is only going to worsen in this country.

