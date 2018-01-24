State Department Confirms 4 Americans Killed by Taliban in Hotel Terror Attack

Four American citizens were killed and two others wounded in a terror attack at a popular hotel in Afghanistan over the weekend, the Department of State confirmed Wednesday.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert had previously said Americans were included among the casualties, but had declined to provide the number killed or wounded until notifications could be made to families.

She did not reveal the names of the American casualties to reporters.

Carried out by six Taliban gunmen wearing suicide vests, the 13-hour siege at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul left 22 people dead, including 14 foreigners.

The attack began around 9 p.m. Saturday night, when Taliban fighters slipped through the hotel’s security checkpoints and began shooting guests, targeting foreigners specifically.

As Afghan security forces responded to the scene, it became a protracted siege that didn’t end until the last of the attackers was killed Sunday morning.

Witnesses described a scene of chaos and terror, with hotel guests being sprayed with bullets as they fled the assailants.

Some were forced to dangle off hotel balconies to escape a raging fire that ignited at some point during the shooting.

It was the second time in recent memory that the Intercontinental — one of Kabul’s two luxury hotels and a popular meeting place for conferences, weddings parties and government officials — was attacked by insurgents.

A group of Taliban fighters assaulted the hotel in 2011, engaging in a firefight with security forces that left all the attackers, plus 11 others, dead.

In addition to the four Americans killed, six Ukrainians, two Venezuelan pilots for KamAir, a German and a citizen of Kazakhstan were also killed, reports the AP, citing Afghan officials.

The increased U.S. troop deployment to Afghanistan under President Donald Trump has not improved the security environment in Kabul, which has been the scene of several devastating attacks over the past year.

A massive truck bomb detonated in the city’s diplomatic quarter in May, killing 150 people and wounding about 400 others.

More recently, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shiite cultural center in Kabul, leaving another 40 people dead.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

