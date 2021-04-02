Arizona lawmakers passed a bill on Thursday that bans abortions based on sex, race, or a diagnosis of a genetic abnormality, such as Down syndrome.

The legislation makes it a felony to knowingly perform such an abortion. It makes exceptions for medical emergencies.

The bill also states that the rights of unborn children at every stage of development must be acknowledged.

“We’re pleased to see the Arizona legislature taking bold steps to pass this strong pro-life bill,” Susan B. Anthony List state policy director Sue Liebel said in a statement.

"We're pleased to see the Arizona legislature taking bold steps to pass this strong pro-life bill," Susan B. Anthony List state policy director Sue Liebel said in a statement.

“With over 400 pro-life bills now introduced across the nation in this year alone, it is clear the nation is surging to humanize our laws and protect our most vulnerable children, including babies diagnosed with Down syndrome before birth who are all too frequently targeted for lethal discrimination.”

Democratic state Rep. Randy Friese, who according to The Associated Press is a trauma surgeon, said the legislation would prevent physicians from providing medical care.

“The result? The patient carries the child to term and delivers a child that is not viable,” Friese said. “That is cruel and uncaring.”

The bill also requires the burial of fetal remains and would allow the unborn baby’s father or maternal grandparents to sue over an abortion.

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

