Stephen King Thinks MS-13 is a Type of Gun, Twitter Users Have a Field Day

By Jonathan Pincus
February 15, 2018 at 9:18am

Prolific author Stephen King has built a legendary writing career off of his unique ability to craft a fictional world, but sometimes fictional ideas should be kept to one’s self, especially if the idea is a gun named the MS-13.

On Wednesday, a response King made to political commentator Rick Wilson made it abundantly clear that he has no clue what he is talking about when it comes to firearms.

Wilson was referencing President Donald Trump’s stance on illegal immigration and constant attacks on ruthless gang MS-13, The Daily Wire reported.

However, King appeared to believe that MS-13 is a gun, not a gang.

Should Stephen King stick to writing books?

King was referencing the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 17 people. It should also be noted that Wilson’s tweet was posted roughly eight hours before the Parkland gunman opened fire inside the school.

What’s more is that King’s tweet revealed that he believes an MS-13 is a close relative of the AR-15. In predictable fashion, Twitter did not hold back in lambasting the author for his gaffe.

Even after the embarrassing comment, King trudged forward with his anti-gun rhetoric and posted a tweet Thursday morning telling voters to refrain from casting ballots for politicians who “take money from the NRA.”

And in a display of irony, King took the time to criticize Trump and his supposed inability to restrain himself emotionally in times of crisis.

“To me, one of the scariest things about Donald Trump–and something that doesn’t get talked about a lot–are the reports of him screaming his head off when things don’t go his way,” King wrote. “He seems to have little emotional restraint.”

King has been outspoken against Trump’s administration and the Republican Party over the past year. In early February, the “IT” author used the GOP train crash that left one person dead to take a jab at Republicans.

“A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck,” King wrote. “My friend Russ calls that karma.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

By: Jonathan Pincus on February 15, 2018 at 9:18am

