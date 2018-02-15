Stephen King Thinks MS-13 is a Type of Gun, Twitter Users Have a Field Day

Prolific author Stephen King has built a legendary writing career off of his unique ability to craft a fictional world, but sometimes fictional ideas should be kept to one’s self, especially if the idea is a gun named the MS-13.

On Wednesday, a response King made to political commentator Rick Wilson made it abundantly clear that he has no clue what he is talking about when it comes to firearms.

You’re a hell of a lot more likely to be killed in FL by an opioid overdose than MS-13. But muh base. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 14, 2018

Wilson was referencing President Donald Trump’s stance on illegal immigration and constant attacks on ruthless gang MS-13, The Daily Wire reported.

TRENDING: This Is What the Mysterious Letter Containing White Powder Sent to Donald Trump Jr Said

However, King appeared to believe that MS-13 is a gun, not a gang.

Don’t tell that to the parents of the kids who got shot in Broward County today, sport. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2018 Should Stephen King stick to writing books? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

King was referencing the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, that took the lives of 17 people. It should also be noted that Wilson’s tweet was posted roughly eight hours before the Parkland gunman opened fire inside the school.

What’s more is that King’s tweet revealed that he believes an MS-13 is a close relative of the AR-15. In predictable fashion, Twitter did not hold back in lambasting the author for his gaffe.

Steven King – pay more attention to what’s going on in our country today. MS-13 is a gang not a gun. — Nate Estlund (@NateEstlund) February 15, 2018

You realize MS-13 is a gang, not a gun right? *Facepalm* — Kenny Nicholson 🇺🇸 (@kennynicholson) February 15, 2018

Stay in your lane Mr. King — Michael Boyd (@MichaelBoyd174) February 15, 2018

And I used to think you were bright Steve… boy was I wrong. — Li🐻tarian Zealot (@LibertarianZeal) February 15, 2018

Even after the embarrassing comment, King trudged forward with his anti-gun rhetoric and posted a tweet Thursday morning telling voters to refrain from casting ballots for politicians who “take money from the NRA.”

The 2nd Amendment extremists will never be swayed from their hardline position. The only way to enact sane gun regs is at the ballot box. If you feel that way, it’s simple: if they take money from the NRA, don’t vote for ’em in November. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 15, 2018

And in a display of irony, King took the time to criticize Trump and his supposed inability to restrain himself emotionally in times of crisis.

To me, one of the scariest things about Donald Trump–and something that doesn’t get talked about a lot–are the reports of him screaming his head off when things don’t go his way. He seems to have little emotional restraint. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2018

“To me, one of the scariest things about Donald Trump–and something that doesn’t get talked about a lot–are the reports of him screaming his head off when things don’t go his way,” King wrote. “He seems to have little emotional restraint.”

King has been outspoken against Trump’s administration and the Republican Party over the past year. In early February, the “IT” author used the GOP train crash that left one person dead to take a jab at Republicans.

A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck. My friend Russ calls that karma. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2018

“A trainload of Republicans on their way to a pricey retreat hit a garbage truck,” King wrote. “My friend Russ calls that karma.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.