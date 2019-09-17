SECTIONS
Sports
Print

Stephen A. Smith Gets Blasted for His Latest Inexplicable NFL Blunder: Referencing a Coach from 1999

By Jake Harp
Published September 17, 2019 at 7:17am
Print

When your job is to talk on national television for hours a day, mistakes are bound to happen.

But for Stephen A. Smith, host of ESPN’s “First Take,” the blunders have been noticeable and frequent enough that fans have started to speculate: How much does the preeminent hot-take artist of our time really know about sports?

Last December, Smith did a 30-second preview of a Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in which he highlighted an injured running back and a free agent as players to watch and incorrectly identified the Chargers as from San Diego.

In March, he claimed that a punter had started a game at quarterback for the Washington Redskins last season.

During the NFL offseason, he also said a team that already has one of the league’s best running backs should sign Le’Veon Bell.

TRENDING: It Sounds Like Lindsey Graham Now Has Some Damning Dirt on Christopher Steele

On Monday, Smith may have found a way to top all the previous gaffes.

While breaking down the Dallas Cowboys’ recent success on offense, Smith praised the team’s new offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. No problems there.

But what seemed like astute analysis quickly went careening off the rails when Smith declared Moore to be “clearly an upgrade from Chan Gailey.”

Do you enjoy listening to Stephen A. Smith?

Chan Gailey hasn’t coached for the Cowboys since 1999, when he served as head coach. In fact, he hasn’t even been in the NFL at all since 2016, when he was offensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

Predictably, the Twitter world jumped all over Stephen A.’s latest error.

RELATED: The Most Entertaining Part of the Start of NBA Free Agency Was Stephen A. Smith's Meltdown

This might be Stephen A. Smith’s first big mistake of the NFL season, but it’s probably safe to say it won’t be his last.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp helped found The Wildcard in 2017. He currently serves as the site's editor.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Stephen A. Smith Gets Blasted for His Latest Inexplicable NFL Blunder: Referencing a Coach from 1999
New NFL QB Sensation Gardner Minshew: 'I Can Have Hope Through Jesus'
ESPN Makes Midgame Change on 'Monday Night Football' After Angry Viewers Complain on Social Media
NFL Veteran Ryan Russell Comes Out as LGBT
Bernie Sanders' Boxing Session Goes Very Wrong When Punching Bag Punches Back
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×