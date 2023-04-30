A video making its rounds on social media reportedly captured an extremely rare phenomenon that shows a beam of light waving around above the clouds.

The anomaly, known as a “crown flash,” occurs when changing electrical fields within a thunderstorm realign the ice crystals above the cloud, according to the meteorological website Meteored. The crystals then reflect sunlight in what appear to be spotlight beams.

The crown flash was first described in 1885 by the Monthly Weather Review, according to Guinness World Records.

🚨#INFO: A Crown flash is an extremely rare weather event, as it was first described in 1885. It appears as a bright spot in the sky above thunderstorms, similar to a parhelion, but with shifting beams and loops of light. Tho it is not clear to scientists what causes this… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 29, 2023

Despite cameras now being found on almost every phone, there are actually very few recordings of the sight.

Meteorologist James Spann posted a video of the phenomenon Friday, noting that it was recently “spotted over Miami Beach” in Florida.

Spotted over Miami Beach today… video from Leland Randleman. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/2BBiFCyC6g — James Spann (@spann) April 28, 2023

The nearly minute-long clip posted on Twitter appears to show a beam of light shining above the clouds, almost as if someone was waving around a flashlight.

Have you ever witnessed a crown flash? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The video quickly made it’s rounds across social media, with other experts confirming it was a crown flash. Still, the phenomenon stumped many.

“You’ve NOT seen a weather phenomenon like THIS! What a spectacular optical effect. I have never heard of it myself. Spooky…love it,” BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker wrote in retweeting Spann’s video.

“Saw one myself about 9 years ago on some thunderstorms developing on the sea breeze. It was very bright and lasted for several minutes,” wrote Dan Satterfield, a Maryland meteorologist.

“I had never even heard of a crown flash, much less seen one,” another meteorologist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area wrote of the phenomenon. “Fascinating.”

However, some online questioned the video’s authenticity and others suggested that it was actually footage taken from a previous occurrence.

No. That is a different video. pic.twitter.com/6seY4OsaHS — James Spann (@spann) April 29, 2023

No. This was taken today at 12:40 ET. — James Spann (@spann) April 29, 2023

According to Newsweek, one of the latest recordings of a crown flash was in May of last year, when a video captured it in the clouds above Texas.

In August 2020, another crown flash was captured by a local Florida resident, who said he had watched the beam move about for over 10 minutes, Newsweek reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.