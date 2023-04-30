Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Strange Phenomenon Seen over US Is Caught on Video: Shaft of Light Whips Over the Clouds

 By Carson Choate  April 30, 2023 at 5:59am
Parler Share

A video making its rounds on social media reportedly captured an extremely rare phenomenon that shows a beam of light waving around above the clouds.

The anomaly, known as a “crown flash,” occurs when changing electrical fields within a thunderstorm realign the ice crystals above the cloud, according to the meteorological website Meteored. The crystals then reflect sunlight in what appear to be spotlight beams.

The crown flash was first described in 1885 by the Monthly Weather Review, according to Guinness World Records.

Trending:
3 Days After Announcing His 2024 Candidacy, Biden Gets Rocked by the Worst Poll of His Presidency

Despite cameras now being found on almost every phone, there are actually very few recordings of the sight.

Meteorologist James Spann posted a video of the phenomenon Friday, noting that it was recently “spotted over Miami Beach” in Florida.

The nearly minute-long clip posted on Twitter appears to show a beam of light shining above the clouds, almost as if someone was waving around a flashlight.

Have you ever witnessed a crown flash?

The video quickly made it’s rounds across social media, with other experts confirming it was a crown flash. Still, the phenomenon stumped many.

“You’ve NOT seen a weather phenomenon like THIS! What a spectacular optical effect. I have never heard of it myself. Spooky…love it,” BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker wrote in retweeting Spann’s video.

“Saw one myself about 9 years ago on some thunderstorms developing on the sea breeze. It was very bright and lasted for several minutes,” wrote Dan Satterfield, a Maryland meteorologist.

“I had never even heard of a crown flash, much less seen one,” another meteorologist in the Dallas-Fort Worth area wrote of the phenomenon. “Fascinating.”

Related:
Historic Rainfall Sparking New American Gold Rush? Seeing This Could Be a Good Sign

However, some online questioned the video’s authenticity and others suggested that it was actually footage taken from a previous occurrence.

According to Newsweek, one of the latest recordings of a crown flash was in May of last year, when a video captured it in the clouds above Texas.

In August 2020, another crown flash was captured by a local Florida resident, who said he had watched the beam move about for over 10 minutes, Newsweek reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Strange Phenomenon Seen over US Is Caught on Video: Shaft of Light Whips Over the Clouds
Gov't Slammed with 500-Applicant Class-Action Lawsuit Over COVID Vaccine Injuries
Army Issues Massive Order Grounding Entire Fleet of Aircraft
Ex-UFC Superstar Chokes Famous TikToker Until He's Out Cold During Viral New Orleans Brawl
Alec Baldwin Playing Gunslinger Again as 'Rust' Filming Continues
See more...

Conversation