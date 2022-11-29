Strong Majority Support House Republicans Investigating Hunter Biden's Overseas Business Deals

A new poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports finds that 62 percent of likely voters approve of the incoming House Republican majority’s plans to investigate Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Further, 61 percent of those surveyed think it is likely that President Joe Biden “was consulted about and perhaps profited from his son Hunter’s overseas business deals,” according to Rasmussen.

Eighty-six percent of Republicans, along with 63 percent of independents and 37 percent of Democrats, approve of the GOP’s plans to investigate Hunter Biden.

In a news conference this month, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, stated that when he assumes leadership of the committee in January, a top priority will be looking into the Biden family’s business dealings.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden, the president of the United States, and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes,” Comer said.

“National security interests require the committee [to] conduct the investigation, and we will pursue all avenues.”



The congressman listed some potential Biden family crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, human trafficking, tax evasion and money laundering.

Comer said the committee will investigate whether Biden is “compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence.”

An excerpt from New York Post journalist Miranda Devine’s book “Laptop from Hell” published in November 2021 described a meeting that businessman Tony Bobulinski had with Joe, James and Hunter Biden in May 2017.

“It was a crucial meeting, because for the first time, an outsider would see the extent to which Joe was involved in Hunter and [James’] international business. Joe was the final decision-maker. Nothing important was done without his agreement,” Devine wrote.

Later that month, less than two weeks after meeting Joe Biden, Bobulinski incorporated SinoHawk Holdings LLC, which would be 50 percent owned by Oneida Holdings LLC, a Delaware firm also set up by Bobulinski.

Oneida would be split, according to an email sent by James Gilliar, another partner in the venture, “20 [percent] H [Hunter], 20 RW [Rob Walker], 20 JG [Gilliar], 20 TB [Bobulinski], 10 Jim [James Biden], 10 held by H for the big guy.”

Bobulinski said before the 2020 election that the “big guy” was definitely Joe Biden.

Hunter went on to do a separate deal with the Chinese energy firm CEFC without Bobulinski, the latter told the New York Post.

CEFC has ties to the Chinese Communist Party, and its executives ultimately paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter and Jim Biden starting in 2017, according to The Washington Post.

Included in that total was a $1 million legal retainer to Hunter to represent Patrick Ho, a CEFC official, the news outlet noted.

Ho was under investigation by the Justice Department for a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe leaders in Chad and Uganda. He was convicted of bribery and money laundering in 2019 and sentenced to three years in prison.

Text messages reportedly retrieved from Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop indicate that Joe Biden personally benefited financially from his son’s business dealings, including while the elder Biden was serving as vice president.

