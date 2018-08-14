Strzok Made More Money 24 Hours After Firing Than Most Americans Make in Five Years

Disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was bounced from the bureau after months of salacious allegations regarding his extra-marital affair and his contempt for President Donald Trump, has found that misbehavior pays off.

Strzok on Monday opened a GoFundMe page to cover future legal costs and make up for the wages he won’t be getting now that the FBI decided he was too much of a liability, The Blaze reported.

The page opened with a goal of $150,000. By the end of the day, that goal had been surpassed, and was lifted to $350,000.

As of Tuesday morning, the page had totaled more than $275,000 in donations. According to Business Insider, the median household income in America across all jobs was $59,039 in 2016.

This means that Strzok made more money in one day from donations than the majority of Americans would make in five years from working hard at their jobs.

TRENDING: Utility Co. Blames Global Warming for Wildfires, Fails to Mention It Started 12 of Them

Strzok offered a tweet on Monday in which he referred to a statement from his lawyer on his dismissal and said, “Deeply saddened by this decision. It has been an honor to serve my country and work with the fine men and women of the FBI.”

https://twitter.com/petestrzok/status/1029035185218699264 ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1029035185218699264&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theblaze.com%2Fnews%2F2018%2F08%2F14%2Fpeter-strzok-tweets-gofundme-link-after-fbi-firing-heres-how-much-hes-raised

Although the tweet was Strzok’s first, Fox News reported that the account was created several months ago and had “liked” posts by a number of posters who had various unpleasant things to say about President Donald Trump.

Trump had more than a few things to say in return. He sent out a trilogy of tweets quoting Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, speaking about Strzok.

Was it high time the FBI fired Strzok? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch: ‘The Strzok firing is as much about the Mueller operation as anything else. There would be no Mueller Special Councel to investigate so called collusion but for the machinations of Strzok & his colleagues at the top levels of the FBI. We know this … guy was corrupt and had anti-Trump animus. Strzok and others at the FBI should be criminally investigated for the way the conducted this investigation. Instead, Mueller is pretending nothing went wrong. He used Strzok, he used the Clinton DNC Dossier … the whole thing should be shut down. The Strzok firing shows that the fundamental underpinnings of the investigation were corrupt. It should be shut down by the courts or by honest prosecutors.’ Thank you Judicial Watch, I couldn’t have said it better myself!” Trump tweeted.

Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch: “The Strzok firing is as much about the Mueller operation as anything else. There would be no Mueller Special Councel to investigate so called collusion but for the machinations of Strzok & his colleagues at the top levels of the FBI. We know this… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

….guy was corrupt and had anti-Trump animus. Strzok and others at the FBI should be criminally investigated for the way the conducted this investigation. Instead, Mueller is pretending nothing went wrong. He used Strzok, he used the Clinton DNC Dossier…the whole thing…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

….should be shut down. The Strzok firing shows that the fundamental underpinnings of the investigation were corrupt. It should be shut down by the courts or by honest prosecutors.” Thank you Judicial Watch, I couldn’t have said it better myself! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

Strzok was an FBI investigator who was involved in both the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and the allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

Text messages he sent that were highly critical of Trump have been taken as an indication of the wider state of mind within the Justice Department. Strzok was also involved in an affair with FBI attorney Lisa Page. Their affair was made public during the investigation into Strzok’s anti-Trump messages.

Strzok was fired Friday after being the subject of a months-long FBI investigation.

Although his lawyer portrayed this as politically motivated, the FBI issued a statement denying that charge.

“Mr. Strzok was subject to the standard FBI review and disciplinary process after conduct highlighted in the IG report was referred to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). OPR reviewed the investigative materials, as well as the written and oral responses of Mr. Strzok and his counsel, and issued OPR’s decision. The Deputy Director, as the senior career FBI official, has the delegated authority to review and modify any disciplinary findings and/or penalty as deemed necessary in the best interest of the FBI,” the FBI said in a statement, Fox News reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.