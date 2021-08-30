Path 27
Lifestyle

When Student Collapses at School, Nurse and Resource Deputy Make Decision That Saves His Life

 By Amanda Thomason  August 30, 2021 at 4:45pm
Path 27

On Aug. 17, at around 3 p.m., a student at Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida, collapsed. He appeared to be breathing — but in all reality, he was experiencing cardiac arrest.

School nurse Alicia Robertson was walking across campus when a call came in that a student had collapsed. She immediately ran to him and started checking him out.

“I turned him over and assessed him and, and realized that his pulse was weak and thready,” she said, according to KKTV-TV.

School Resource Deputy William Mellana joined Robertson after calling for more backup. They were giving the student CPR, but they knew, based on his condition, he was going to need more than that.

“He had what I was trained as agonal breathing, so it looked like he was breathing, it looked like his eyes were open, it would appear like he was responding to the nurse’s, you know, chest sternum rubs, but the reality is he wasn’t,” Mellana later explained.

Trending:
Ida Slams US Coast Harder than Katrina, Virtually All Gulf Oil Production Now Crippled by Monster Storm

“He was out. He was done. And that’s what the (automated external defibrillator) told us.”



They used the AED — the first time either hero had used the school’s device — and continued CPR. While it lasted only minutes until EMS got there, Mellana said “it felt like an eternity.”

Thankfully, their efforts worked. After some medical attention, the student was back at school and doing well.

“Yeah, he’s back at school,” Mellana confirmed. “He’s back at school like nothing happened.”

But what happened will stick with Mellana and Robertson for a long time, as it has stuck with those closest to them and the student. Both law enforcement and the school district have since recognized the two heroes.

“Deputy Mellana’s actions are a shining example of the heroism and composure under pressure that law enforcement officers must display every day,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

“We are incredibly grateful that the first-aid training each of our deputies receives was able to help this young man make it back home to his family.”

“We want to thank both Deputy William Mellana and school nurse Alicia Robertson for their heroic actions at Wharton High School as a student was suffering a serious medical episode,” Hillsborough County Public Schools shared on Facebook.

Related:
Mom Fights Off Mountain Lion with Bare Hands, Frees Age 5 Son as Animal Mauls Him in Front Yard


“Ms. Robinson began CPR on a student who collapsed and was not breathing when she called Deputy Mellana, who deployed an AED device and continued aid until EMS arrived. Both of their actions saved this student’s life. We could not be more proud and thankful to have these two incredible people at Wharton High School to protect our students and staff. We appreciate you!”

While this was a scary episode, it was proof for parents sending their kids to Wharton High that their kids are in good hands — something every parent loves to know.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
When Student Collapses at School, Nurse and Resource Deputy Make Decision That Saves His Life
Mom Fights Off Mountain Lion with Bare Hands, Frees Age 5 Son as Animal Mauls Him in Front Yard
Animal Center Tells Heartbreaking Story of Pup Thought to Be Held Down with a Shoe and Shot
Blind and Severely Malnourished Dog Rescued from Streets by Police, Looks Like Brand-New Dog Nearly 1 Month Later
Colorado Moose Calf Reunited with Mother After Plummeting 4 Feet Into Burned Basement
See more...

Conversation