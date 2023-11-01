'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Investigated After Smashing His Truck Into Pizza Shop

Actor Alan Ruck, known for his roles in HBO’s “Succession” and the hit 1980s film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” was questioned by police after he crashed into a California restaurant.

TMZ first reported that the 67-year-old was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The “Spin City” star ended up with the front of his car wedged into a pizza restaurant but does not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.

Surveillance footage appeared to show Ruck hit another vehicle from behind in his Rivian truck, setting off a series of collisions.

It turns out that this Rivian driver was “Ferris Bueller” and “Succession” actor Alan Ruckhttps://t.co/uhjhPfq6Up https://t.co/Ux5dZoh1yX — ChargeGo (@ChargeGoGroup) November 1, 2023

TMZ reported that two people were injured in the crash. According to KTLA-TV, one man was hospitalized and the restaurant sustained structural damage.

Ruck was spotted at the scene of the incident talking to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to KTLA. TMZ reported that there is “no indication” that any of the drivers involved in the accident were intoxicated.

Some social media users couldn’t help but connect the incident to one of Ruck’s iconic scenes in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

In the 1986 comedy, Ruck’s character Cameron Frye crashes his father’s classic Ferrari through a glass garage wall and into a ravine while in a fit of rage.

Now I know why Alan Ruck aka Cameron was scared to take his Dad’s Ferrari. He didn’t want to crash into a pizza shop pic.twitter.com/HNO2TamX7P — David Eighties (@DavidEighties) November 1, 2023

Someone has to stop letting Cameron being around cars. Bad things happen. Seriously… I hope Alan Ruck is okay. https://t.co/DNycyxeSP3 — Grayson Wimbish (@G_Wimb) November 1, 2023

Ruck was praised for his performance in “Succession,” which aired its final episode in May.

