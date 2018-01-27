Sued By Atheist Group Over WH Bible Study, Ben Carson Issues A Mic Drop Moment

Dr. Ben Carson issued a strong statement after atheist groups attacked the White House’s weekly Bible study.

“The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) are apparently filing a lawsuit against (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) and me, alleging that they are being treated unfairly because they are required to pay a standard fee when requesting information through the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) regarding my participation in the weekly Bible study for cabinet members,” Carson wrote on Facebook.

“I refuse to be intimidated by anti-religious groups into relinquishing my spirituality or religious beliefs.”

TRENDING: Trump’s Next Key Agenda Item Might Get Support from Both Sides of the Aisle

The groups sued the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development led by Carson when FOIA fees were not waived after they requested information on the Bible studies.

“I will not stop being a Christian while in service to this country, in fact, it is my faith that helps me serve the nation even better,” he continued. “The relentless attacks on spirituality of our nation must be resisted.”

CBN News reported in July that President Donald Trump and cabinet members “have been gathering weekly to learn more about God’s word.”

The atheist groups had used the FOIA requests to see if government funds were being used to pay for the Bible study and if staff members were pressured to attend, according to The Daily Caller.

Do you think the FOIA fee should have been waived for these groups? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

According to CBN News, cabinet secretaries are the only attendees of the Bible studies, staff members do not attend.

The lawsuit claims that FFRF and CREW were charged the FOIA fee because the “documents is likely to cast the agency or HUD Secretary Ben Carson in a negative light.”

Every FOIA request has a standard fee “if the information requested is not in the public interest or related to the agencies operations,” The Daily Caller reported.

Ralph Drollinger, the founder of Capitol Ministries, offered a suggestion for the group instead of them paying money to sue.

RELATED: Nikki Haley: ‘Disgusting’ Claims of Affair with Trump ‘Absolutely Not True’

“There’s nothing secret to this — and all related Bible study expenses are paid by Capitol Ministries, a 501(c)3 organization,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

According to Capitol Ministries’ website, their goal “is to deliver the Gospel to every public servant, in every capitol in every year!”

“We stay away from politics and concentrate on the hearts of leaders.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and Energy Secretary Rick Perry are among the cabinet secretaries who attend the Bible study, according to CBN News.

“We the people must decide who we are and what we stand for,” Carson concluded.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.