Suicide Bombings at Kabul Military Hospital Leave 23 Dead, Bear Hallmarks of ISIS Assault

At least 23 people died in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, orchestrated by a militant group, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that resembled an Islamic State group assault, according to the Journal.

The Islamic State group has increased operations in Afghanistan since U.S. forces withdrew and the government fell in mid-August.

Gunmen reportedly yelled “Allahu akbar” and forced their way into the medical facility after a loud explosion erupted across Kabul.

A second explosion occurred several minutes later accompanied by gunfire as the ruling Taliban government tried to retake the hospital.

At least three helicopters, including a Black Hawk operated by Taliban militants, responded to the attack while armed fighters created a perimeter around the neighborhood, the Journal reported.

Other Taliban militants set up checkpoints to conduct car searches.

At least four Islamic State group militants involved in the first suicide bombing were allegedly seen on motorcycles, according to Taliban fighter Mayar.

The second suicide bombing reportedly targeted Taliban responders.

Mayar, the Taliban fighter sent to the hospital, said that one Taliban militant was killed and several others were injured in the blast.

Islamic State group fighters are the biggest threat to the ruling Taliban government. The group is conducting attacks almost every day to prove the Taliban are not capable of securing the country.

The Islamic State group attacked the same hospital in 2017.

