Share
News
Sports
Rep. Burgess Owens, left, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots speaks during a news conference at Gillette Stadium on May 11, 2012, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
Rep. Burgess Owens, left, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on April 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots speaks during a news conference at Gillette Stadium on May 11, 2012, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Bill Clark - Pool / Getty Images; Jim Rogash / Getty Images)

Super Bowl Champs Team Up Against Corrupt DC Establishment: Burgess Owens Endorses Bequette for Senate

 By Michael Austin  January 18, 2022 at 4:30pm
Share

Only a handful of NFL players have managed to represent their communities in Congress.

Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah stands out among them as the first-ever Super Bowl champion to serve in the House of Representatives.

Thanks to Owens’ endorsement, Jake Bequette may soon join him as the first-ever Super Bowl champ to serve in the Senate.

Bequette, a veteran of both the NFL and the U.S. Army, is running against Republican Sen. John Boozman in the 2022 Republican primary to represent the state of Arkansas.

Trending:
Northam Uses 11th-Hour Pardon for Democratic Lawmaker Convicted of Relationship with Underage Law Firm Assistant


While Owens won a championship with the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV in 1981, Bequette won his own ring with the New England Patriots in 2015.

Owens announced his endorsement of Bequette in comments sent exclusively to The Western Journal.

“A former NFL player himself, while the rest of the NFL was protesting our flag, Jake Bequette was defending it with the 101st Airborne,” Owens told The Western Journal.

After spending two seasons with the Patriots, Bequette retired from the NFL and joined the Army, serving in Iraq, The Guardian reported.

Do you support Bequette's run for Senate?

“Jake’s sense of service and love for our county is exactly what we need in the Senate,” Owens said.

Bequette was honored to receive the endorsement.

“I’m grateful for the endorsement of Congressman Owens,” Bequette told The Western Journal. “As a fellow outsider I look forward to joining him in fighting for conservative principles in Washington.”

Owens is not the first prominent “outsider” to endorse Bequette. On Jan. 11, Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina also endorsed the veteran.

“It’s not enough to elect Republicans anymore, we need warriors. There are few things the left is more scared of than someone like Jake Bequette being in the Senate,” Cawthorn told The Western Journal.

Related:
Poll: Americans' Political Affiliation Shifted Dramatically from Democrat to Republican in 2021

Asked why he had chosen to run against Boozman, another Republican, Bequette had the following to say:

“For too many years we’ve sent the same career politicians to Washington, and we’ve seen more freedoms taken away as our debt continues to rise.”

“We need new, bolder representatives less worried about careers in Washington and more worried about the country our children will inherit.”

Boozman’s office has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Super Bowl Champs Team Up Against Corrupt DC Establishment: Burgess Owens Endorses Bequette for Senate
It's Illegal to Tell Your Gender-Confused Son He's a Boy But You Can Tell Him He's a Girl: Canada
Maxwell Will No Longer Protect the Names of 8 Men Allegedly Tied to Epstein's Secret Operation
Patriotic Crowd Goes Wild When Kari Lake Reveals Her Plans for 'Liar' Dr. Fauci - Video
Report: Nancy Pelosi's Son Tied to Paper Trail of Alleged Fraud, Five Companies Probed by Feds
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!