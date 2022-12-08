Superintendent Unanimously Ousted After After Rape Cover-Up, Then New Revelation Makes Situation Worse

A Virginia school official who lied about the sexual assault of a girl by a skirt-wearing male student in a girl’s bathroom has been fired.

The Loudoun County School Board voted to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler in a closed-door vote on Tuesday night, according to WTOP-TV.

The firing came one day after a grand jury released a report blasting the school board for its misconduct surrounding two sexual assaults by the same person in Loudoun County schools.

Ziegler did get one big break from the board: He was terminated “without cause,” which means he will receive a golden parachute on his way out of the job worth about $350,000, according to Loudoun Now. That includes his $323,000 salary plus a $12,000 annual vehicle allowance along with health insurance and retirement benefits.

The grand jury’s report assailed the school board as having “failed at every juncture” in responding to a student’s sexual assault in a district school, according to WTOP.

It found Ziegler lied about the district’s knowledge of sexual assault allegations in school bathrooms, according to WRC-TV.

According to the report, the superintendent indicated during a June 2021 meeting that school authorities had no knowledge of any allegations, even as district personnel were aware of a May 2021 allegation against a male student assaulting a female classmate while dressed in girl’s clothing.

The same male student was later convicted of sex crimes at two different Loudoun schools.

The Loudoun County School Board prioritized politically correct ideology over school safety, instituting and defending school policies that enshrined leftist gender ideology even as parents became aware of the assaults.

Do you agree with the school board's decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 33% (3 Votes) No: 67% (6 Votes)

School officials baselessly labeled concerned parents as extremists — all while they obfuscated the circumstances of the sex crimes that took place in district schools.

Two witnesses testified against Ziegler’s claims that school authorities were unaware of the first sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School before the same offender victimized another classmate after transferring to Broad Run High School, according to the Loudon Times-Mirror.

One witness even called Ziegler’s claims of ignorance a “bald-faced lie.”

The grand jury is yet to file any criminal charges, but Virginia Attorney General Jason Minyares has indicated it is still empaneled and continues to deliberate, according to WTOP.

Loudoun Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Phyllis Randall, a Democrat, admitted in a statement responding to the grand jury report that Ziegler’s actions amounted to a cover-up.

“We had a young woman violently raped, and another one assaulted,” Randall said.

“This was, for all intents and purposes, on his part, a cover-up,” she said.

The father of one sexual assault victim was handcuffed during a June 2021 district public meeting and dragged out of the proceeding.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.